Baton Rouge, LA

Early names to know for LSU-Alabama game

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
4-star OL Tyree Adams. (On3)

LSU will host a huge group of prospects for the Alabama game this weekend. Here are some of the early names to know that'll be on campus.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lineups.com

Alabama Vs. LSU Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/5/22)

Every few years, it feels like Alabama and LSU football excel to the point where the entire nation’s eyes are on their annual clash. That won’t be the case this weekend- there’s a #1 vs. #2 (AP Poll) matchup in Athens on Saturday. But this game is still going to be excellent, as both teams sit in the top-10 of this season’s first CFP rankings, and while they’re the less talented side, LSU are coming in hot, and they’re the home team; nobody envies the task of road teams in Baton Rouge. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks for what should be an epic SEC rivalry clash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Auburn football: 2 new names to track in head coaching search

After he spent less than two years on the Plains, the Auburn football program has officially parted ways with Bryan Harsin and a number of his support staff. Cadillac Williams has been historically named as the Tigers’ interim head coach to finish out the season, and the rest of the staffers shuffled around the fill the holes left by the other fired coaches.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee

Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee set for homecoming matchup with Miles

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon. Saturday is homecoming for the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the team will face the Miles College Golden Bears as they close out the season. Tuskegee is 7-2, while Miles is 1-8. Miles has...
TUSKEGEE, AL
High School Football PRO

Notasulga, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

THORSBY, AL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL

No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
MONTGOMERY, AL
High School Football PRO

Sylacauga, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SYLACAUGA, AL
theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown

Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
FRANKLIN, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
lowndessignal.com

Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45

The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
