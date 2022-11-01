With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.21 Patch Notes will be a much lighter patch for the game before the last patch of 7.5. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.21 Notes.

5 DAYS AGO