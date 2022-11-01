Read full article on original website
TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack Revealed
TFT Set 8 has finally been revealed as Monsters Attack! This one will prominently focus on Heroes and Villians defending or attacking the city of Spatopolis. This and much more was discussed during the TFT Dev Drop for this set and their plans for 2023. Here is some of what was revealed about TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack.
TFT 12.21 Patch Notes: Wee Baby Patch
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.21 Patch Notes will be a much lighter patch for the game before the last patch of 7.5. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.21 Notes.
New League of Legends Space Groove Skins Get Groovy
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding to a relatively newer skin line already with the Space Groove skins. The seven champions getting new skins are Gragas, Lissandra, Nami (Prestige), Ornn, Taric, Teemo and Twisted Fate. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Space Groove Skins.
What is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date?
The newest hero for Overwatch 2 was just revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals in Anaheim on November 4, 2022. Many had thought that it might be Mauga or the tank Omnic from Baptiste’s story. Well, some people were right. It is an Omnic, the new leader of the war again humanity. Ramattra will join as the next tank hero in Overwatch 2. Here is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra release date.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Potential Fuecoco Evolution Leak
Back in July, a leaker named “Kaka” posted details about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Fuecoco evolution leaks. With the titles releasing this month it’s good to refresh players on what Fuecoco’s final evolutions could potentially look like. Readers should understand that what they are...
How to Access Weapon Tuning in MW2
With the launch of the newest Call Of Duty titles came a brand new feature. One of the newest features is Weapon Tuning in Modern Warfare 2. Since it is a feature that players will be using often here’s how gamers can Access weapon tuning in MW2. To unlock...
When Can I Play Pokemon Violet?
Pokemon trainers all over the world are in anticipation of the release of Game Freak’s Pokemon Violet. Here’s everything gamers should make note of before Pokemon Violet’s launch worldwide on November 18, 2022. Launch Times. Although the title launches on November 18 here are the exact times...
What is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 End Date?
The League of Legends preseason is always an interesting time. It is when the Riot Devs show off everything that they have been working on for the next League of Legends year. Sometimes this includes changes to the map, the addition of Elemental Dragons and most commonly, changes to items. But what is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 End Date? Here is how long players have to test things out in the Preseason..
League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes: Welcome to The Pride of Nazumah
The new League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes shows that the end of the year for both League of Legends and well everyone is coming. There’s a smaller amount in these Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.21 Patch Notes. K’Sante Joins the...
TFT Set 8 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 8 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 8 other than what was shown in the TFT Dev Drop. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 8 which should be released at the start of December. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
How To Get Fortnite Pickle Rick For Free
The Newest Fortnite update has arrived. While the Halloween event Fortnitemares is over the festivities are still underway giving gamers a chance to earn the Fortnite Pickle Rick Skin for free. Fortnite is rewarding players with a free Pickle Rick back bling to players. In order to achieve the cosmetic...
How To Unlock Free Fortnite Chrome Punk Skin
The Newest Fortnite update has arrived. While the Halloween event Fortnitemares is over gamers can receive the Free Fortnite Chrome Punk Skin as one last treat. Fortnite is rewarding players with a free Chrome Punk Skin to players. In order to achieve the cosmetic skin gamers will have to complete quests called Chrome Punk Goals. Gamers will have until January 1 of the new year to complete these goals.
Ramattra Revealed as the Newest Tank in Overwatch 2
As viewers tuned in to watch the best teams in the Overwatch League battle it out for the championship belt, the Overwatch team revealed an exciting new addition to the Overwatch roster. On Friday November 4, the Overwatch team showcased Ramattra as the newest tank in Overwatch 2. The newest character will be the fourth new character to enter into the sequel to Overwatch.
Where To Watch The Overwatch League Playoffs Livestream
Beginning on October 30, gamers can earn Overwatch 2 free rewards by watching the Overwatch League Playoffs. Here’s where gamers can watch the Overwatch League Playoffs Livestream. As a reminder, only participants with an active Battle.net account can earn in-game perks throughout the entire week of the Playoffs and Grand Finals.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks To Make Waves on The Web
Scarlet and Violet are around the corner, everyone. The Gen 9 newly open-world Pokemon game has had the community frothing at the mouth. Unfortunately, there are those that are too excited for their own good. This piece will serve as a warning to those who want to avoid these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks.
What is the March of the Lich King Release Date?
There’s a new hero class heading to Hearthstone, and it is one many longtime players will be familiar with. On Tuesday November 1, Hearthstone announced it’s newest expansion March of the Lich King. In the new expansion is a new hero class, new cards, new keywords and new cosmetics for players to collect. The great news is that players won’t have to wait long for the new Hearthstone content. The March of the Lich King release date is set for December 6.
March of the Lich King Announced as Newest Hearthstone Expansion
There is a chill in the air, but it isn’t from the fall weather. The Lich King is returning to Hearthstone with a brand new undead army, ready to terrorize every opponent who stands in their way. March of the Lich King is the newest expansion for Hearthstone and it comes bearing new gifts for Hearthstone players.
VALORANT Soulstrife Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Soulstrife Skins.
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Quaxly
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Quaxly. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Quaxly Bio. Category. Duckling Pokémon.
All Pokemon Scarlet Mystery Gifts
Mystery Gifts is a feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, that allows players to receive In-Game Bonuses via the Internet in the game. Mystery Gifts are given based on a variety of things. This includes handed-out codes, Pre Order Bonuses, and other future events held by the Pokemon Company. Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet Mystery Gifts.
