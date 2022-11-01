ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers announces intention to transfer following coaching change

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR5Qo_0iuSiTHC00
Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The fallout from Auburn’s firing of head coach Bryan Harsin is well underway. One of the first players to announce his decision to transfer following the ouster is wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers. The 6-foot-4 junior posted a lengthy message on Twitter announcing his intentions to transfer schools after the season amid the coaching change.

You can check that out right here:

So Capers announces he will put his name in the portal a month from now, when Auburn’s regular season slate concludes. Nice of him to see the season out before ultimately finding a new home.

As for his career at Auburn, Capers came out of high school as a four-star and top-200 player per the On3 Consensus. But he failed to ever really catch on for the Tigers, playing sparingly in three years, and least of all this one. So an expected outcome for Capers given the situation. Best of luck to the kid wherever his football journey takes him next.

For those who can’t see that small font, here was what Capers’ Tweet read:

“First off, I would love to thank God and Auburn for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I cherish the most. I’m so grateful for everything thatAuburn has blessed me with, I couldn’t ask for a better experience the past two years. I would like to thank Coach Ike and Whitlow for believing in me when no one else did. It truly means a lot to my family and I. I would like to thank my teammates for everything. You guys have taught me so much. I enjoyed sharing the field with every single last one of y’all and there will be tons of memories that I will never forget. I’m truly proud to call y’all my brothers and our relationship will always be deeper than football. I will always have a special connection for Auburn. Being an Auburn man is more than just wearing a jersey. It’s the dedication, the hard work, and sacrifice to be able to reach my ultimate goal. With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal on December 5th.”

While at Denmark High, Capers initially committed to Arkansas but then-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and former receivers coach Kodi Burns worked hard to get him to flip. He finished his senior year of high school with 45 receptions for 922 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named all-state. That followed a junior season in which he recorded 60 catches for 1,182 yards and 11 scores.

Capers, listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, was the No. 26 receiver and No. 151 overall recruit nationally in the 2020 class for the On3 Consensus.

