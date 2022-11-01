Gamecocks wide receiver Corey Rucker out for season

Chris Gillespie/Gamecock Central

South Carolina wide receiver Corey Rucker, hampered by a foot injury for most of this season, is officially out for the rest of the year, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“Praying for a successful surgery,” Rucker said in the Tweet. “I’ll be back next year!”

The junior transfer from Arkansas State has played in just two games so he can still redshirt this season and will remain a junior for next year.

Rucker suffered a foot injury in preseason practice that limited him to a boot and missed the first three games of the year.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder made his South Carolina debut late in the Charlotte game, grabbing a 52-yard touchdown catch from Luke Doty. He also checked in briefly against SC State but has not played in the last three games.

Asked last week, before Rucker announced he was having surgery, Beamer was asked if there was a chance that Rucker would redshirt this season.

“Potentially,” said Beamer, responding to the idea of a redshirt. “It’s probably trending in that direction for where whenever he gets healthy – if he’s able to get healthy this season – it’s probably going to be to the point where you could play in the season and preserve some games. So it’s kind of a day-to-day thing with him. But as each week goes by, yeah I’d say that’s getting more and more likely.”

Rucker earned Freshman All-America honors last season when he caught 59 passes for 826 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, all for the team lead. As a true freshman in 2020 (which didn’t count due to COVID), Rucker collected 16 catches for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

A speedy receiver who could play outside or in the slot, Rucker chose South Carolina out of the transfer portal over offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Utah State, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State, Vanderbilt, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Appalachian State, and Texas State after taking an official visit to the school.

Rucker arrived in Columbia in late May and went through summer workouts with the team.

