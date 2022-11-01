Michigan football: Game-by-game predictions, Big Ten title percentages updated

Michigan's Blake Corum (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan football is 8-0 and squarely into the stretch run of the season. November will define the ceiling of the season with a pair of winnable games over Rutgers and Nebraska and closing things out with Illinois and Ohio State, arguably the best teams in both the Big Ten’s West and East divisions, respectively.

FPI has Michigan finishing with a 11.3-1.0 record on the season. The Wolverines rank 4th among teams in the FPI rankings behind Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia. Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Utah, LSU and USC round out the top 10.

So what exactly is FPI?

“FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward,” ESPN explains. “The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.”

Other FPI percentages on Michigan’s resume include:

Win Out: 17.2%

Six Wins or More: 100%

Win Big Ten East: 25.7%

Win Big Ten: 21.4%

College Football Playoff: 50.3%

Make National Title Game: 21.4%

Win National Title: 8.9%

Each week, we will update Michigan’s resume and also take a look ahead to the rest of the 2022 schedule. Here is how it breaks down ahead of Week 10 and a road trip to take on Rutgers

Michigan football’s FPI outlook

Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State: 51-7 W (1-0)

Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii: 56-10 W (2-0)

Sept. 17 vs. UConn: 59-0 W (3-0)

Sept. 24 vs. Maryland: 34-27 W (4-0, 1-0 B1G)

Oct. 1 at Iowa: 27-14 W (5-0, 2-0 B1G)

Oct. 8 at Indiana: 31-10 W (6-0, 3-0 B1G)

Oct. 15 vs. Penn State: 41-17 W (7-0, 4-0 B1G)

Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State: 29-7 W (8-0, 5-0 B1G)

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 95.2% chance of victory

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska: 96.6% chance of victory

Nov. 19 vs. Illinois: 87% chance of victory

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 25.3% chance of victory

Bowl projections and what’s next

Both ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have Michigan heading to the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 to take on the Oregon Ducks. At this point in the season, this is the Wolverines’ most likely non-College Football Playoff destination.

Michigan will play on the road at Rutgers in Week 10. Saturday night’s game from Piscataway will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast via Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on the call in the booth.