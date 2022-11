When Under Armour All-America week kicks into gear during the second half of December, the Gators will certainly be well represented. As it stands today, nine Florida commits are slated to be present in Central Florida for the All-American game. Two additional commits, running back Treyaun Webb and defensive lineman Kamran James, will be in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl.

