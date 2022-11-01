Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
wbrc.com
Brairwood Junior hosts first ‘Wings of Hope’ event for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Briarwood Christian School junior is organizing her first “Wings of Hope” event this month for the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Elaina Burt, Miss Jefferson County’s Outstanding Teen, is having a dinner on Nov. 19 from 5-8 p.m. to raise epilepsy awareness through her organization, Charlie’s Chance.
wbrc.com
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Racing Commission donates over $4M to 50 organizations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Birmingham Racing Commission handed out over $4 million in donations to non-profits, schools, hospitals, municipalities and more. Tax revenue created by the Birmingham Race Course Casino’s Historical Horse Racing gaming machines funded the donations. Organizations receiving the funds are listed as...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society donations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can help save the lives of pets looking for forever homes in Shelby County. Any amount of money you donate to Shelby Humane right now will be doubled. The shelter is filled to capacity with unwanted, abandoned or abused animals who need food, water, shelter,...
wbrc.com
Rent growth slows to near-normal pace in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) –In this economy, it’s not often you hear the word ‘encouraging,’ but Bill Kitchens with CoStar said things are improving for renters. “The big theme that we are seeing right now in Birmingham, and markets across the country, is we are seeing the pace of rent growth starting to cool,” explained Kitchens.
wbrc.com
Community members react to frightening incidents at Temple Beth-El
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El is back open for service after first responders were called there twice in one day. It all started around 5 a.m. on Friday when Birmingham Police Department (BPD) got a call of a fire under the building. That’s when they found that a propane tank wrapped in clothing that had been ignited. There was no damage to the synagogue and no one was injured.
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather possible Saturday PM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect a clear sky tonight with cool temperatures. Grab the jacket this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. A southerly wind will increase the humidity and temperatures on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will gust out of the south upwards of 20mph through the afternoon and evening. If you’re heading to a high school football game, you will need a light jacket with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 60s.
wbrc.com
BBB improves ‘scam tracker’ ahead of holiday shopping season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re shopping online this holiday season, there’s a tool from the Better Business Bureau that makes it easier for you to detect and report scams. The BBB’s Scam Tracker has been around since 2015, but now it’s new and improved. The organization is...
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
