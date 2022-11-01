ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Four-star DL Kayden McDonald on decision: 'It was about 50-50'

By Jeremy Johnson
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald talks about how close Clemson was to landing hjm.

FanBuzz

Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP

Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
