Iowa State

The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Detroit

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
MICHIGAN STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Powerball Jackpot Increases to $1.6 Billion

(Radio Iowa) Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball Jackpot higher again for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer. “It’s a world record for tomorrow’s drawing it’s an estimated one-point-six (1.6) billion annuity, 782-point-four million cash option,” she says. Neubauer says the sales have picked up dramatically in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Where Stacey Abrams Went Wrong

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down why Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is underperforming in the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast compared to the last gubernatorial election and what future Democratic stars in purple states can learn from her. Geoffrey Skelley is a senior...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Hugh McKean, House minority leader, passes away suddenly at 55

(The Center Square) – Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, passed away suddenly on Sunday, House Republicans announced in a statement. McKean, 55, suffered a heart attack at his home in Loveland, according to the Larimer County coroner’s office. McKean, who was running for re-election, was first...
COLORADO STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Trenton’s Colton Roy Recognized by DESE for FFA Leadership

Colton Roy (center), Missouri State FFA President. Photo by Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Missouri State FFA President Colton Roy from the Trenton FFA Chapter was recognized by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for being one of the six National Committee Chairmen at the 2022 National FFA Convention held last month in Indianapolis.
TRENTON, MO
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE

