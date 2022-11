LOADED! 4×4, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Dual Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Dual Climate Control, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Hands Free Communication, Home Link, Power Pedal, DVD Player, Power Lift Gate, Tow Package, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control and more. SPECIAL $23,750.

3 DAYS AGO