2 in Riley County Jail after threatening victims with guns

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody after breaking into a Riley County home and threatening three people with guns, according to police.

Officers have filed a report that identifies two individuals, a 26-year-old and a 30-year-old both of Fort Riley, as the pair who broke into a home in the 2000 block of College Heights Road. The report said they threatened three people with guns after a fight between the groups earlier in the evening.

The two now face aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass charges, according to the RCPD.

The pair is being held at the Riley County Jail on total bonds of $10,000 each.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.