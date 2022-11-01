2 in Riley County Jail after threatening victims with guns
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody after breaking into a Riley County home and threatening three people with guns, according to police.Click here for more crime stories | KSNT.com
Officers have filed a report that identifies two individuals, a 26-year-old and a 30-year-old both of Fort Riley, as the pair who broke into a home in the 2000 block of College Heights Road. The report said they threatened three people with guns after a fight between the groups earlier in the evening.One dead, multiple injured following shooting at KCK Halloween party
The two now face aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass charges, according to the RCPD.
The pair is being held at the Riley County Jail on total bonds of $10,000 each.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 2