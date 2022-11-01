ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

2 in Riley County Jail after threatening victims with guns

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTRM8_0iuShuwu00

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody after breaking into a Riley County home and threatening three people with guns, according to police.

Click here for more crime stories | KSNT.com

Officers have filed a report that identifies two individuals, a 26-year-old and a 30-year-old both of Fort Riley, as the pair who broke into a home in the 2000 block of College Heights Road. The report said they threatened three people with guns after a fight between the groups earlier in the evening.

One dead, multiple injured following shooting at KCK Halloween party

The two now face aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass charges, according to the RCPD.

The pair is being held at the Riley County Jail on total bonds of $10,000 each.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

Related
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHRISTOPHER JAMAL BRADFORD, 21, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction; Vehicle liability; Liability coverage required; Bond $750. MELANIE SARITA GARNER, 53, Manhattan, Probation...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Deputies use Taser to arrest man with sword

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 26-year-old man was subdued with a Taser this morning after failing to comply with officers and brandishing a sword, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a 911 call at 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of S.W. Auburn Road came upon an […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Fairbanks, Dusty Dale; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Violation of protection...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway

Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Anderson and Dennison Avenue in Manhattan. A 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Ashley Teneyck, 29, of Manhattan had been waiting at a traffic light to head south on Denison Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters douse garage fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A garage fire caused more than $20,000 in damage to the property of a Manhattan homeowner. The Manhattan Fire Department reports that they received a call about a garage fire at 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 4 for a residence in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive. Fire crews found a single car […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, The Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy