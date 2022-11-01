Top-50 prospect Javien Toviano visiting LSU this weekend

Four-star Arlington (Texas) Martin safety Javien Toviano will take an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend, On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has confirmed.

The news of Toviano’s plans was first reported by The Bengal Tiger’s Billy Embody last week.

The visit to Baton Rouge will be Toviano’s third visit in the past five months as the Tigers try to land one of the nation’s top defensive backs.

LSU is currently considered the heavy leader to land Toviano, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). It gives the Tigers a 90.4 percent chance of securing his commitment.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Javien Toviano ranks as the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 5 safety in the nation.

“Heady, pure football player who makes an impact in all three phases. Projects as a defensive back long-term with the highest upside likely being at safety. Has good size at 6-foot-.5, 180 pounds with long arms (6-foot-4 wing-span). Instinctive and physical as a defender. Diagnoses and triggers quickly as a run defender. Has very good change of direction with the ability to redirect in coverage, which he backs up with strong agility marks in the combine setting.

… Has performed well in covering some touted receivers at the high school level. Doubles as a running back and makes plays on special teams. Lacks the pure top-end speed of top cornerbacks. Plays faster than he tests, but will need to improve his speed to be a top corner. Physical and on-field skill set lines up best at safety at this time.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings