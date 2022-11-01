ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Top-50 prospect Javien Toviano visiting LSU this weekend

By Keegan Pope
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS00f_0iuShn1300

Four-star Arlington (Texas) Martin safety Javien Toviano will take an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend, On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has confirmed.

The news of Toviano’s plans was first reported by The Bengal Tiger’s Billy Embody last week.

The visit to Baton Rouge will be Toviano’s third visit in the past five months as the Tigers try to land one of the nation’s top defensive backs.

LSU is currently considered the heavy leader to land Toviano, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). It gives the Tigers a 90.4 percent chance of securing his commitment.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Javien Toviano ranks as the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 5 safety in the nation.

“Heady, pure football player who makes an impact in all three phases. Projects as a defensive back long-term with the highest upside likely being at safety. Has good size at 6-foot-.5, 180 pounds with long arms (6-foot-4 wing-span). Instinctive and physical as a defender. Diagnoses and triggers quickly as a run defender. Has very good change of direction with the ability to redirect in coverage, which he backs up with strong agility marks in the combine setting.

… Has performed well in covering some touted receivers at the high school level. Doubles as a running back and makes plays on special teams. Lacks the pure top-end speed of top cornerbacks. Plays faster than he tests, but will need to improve his speed to be a top corner. Physical and on-field skill set lines up best at safety at this time.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
wbrz.com

Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
HAMMOND, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy