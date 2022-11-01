Read full article on original website
Colin Brooks
4d ago
They denied the case because it was moot. TSA has already removed the ban. SC requires an actionable change and an actual "aggrieved" claimant. Therefore the case is moot. not that they would have ruled in his favor.
Reply(1)
7
Shannon Pelley
4d ago
so they can leave abortion up to the states but can't leave masks up the the individual airline companies?
Reply
9
Thomas Robinson
4d ago
bu but their conservative judges. their suppose to vote on our beliefs and opinions. notttt crazy woke libs stuff
Reply(1)
5
