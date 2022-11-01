ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Odds are out for who will be Auburn's new coach

By Tyler Thompson
 4 days ago
Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bryan Harsin is out at Auburn and the Tigers are on the prowl for a new head coach. This morning, BetOnline.ag released odds on who Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen will hire. Hugh Freeze is currently the betting favorite (2/1), followed by Lane Kiffin (11/4) and Deion Sanders (7/1). Mark Stoops is among a handful of coaches listed at 12/1.

Hugh Freeze2/1

Lane Kiffin11/4

Deion Sanders7/1

Jeff Grimes11/1

Mike Leach11/1

Kevin Steele12/1

Mark Stoops12/1

Matt Rhule12/1

Mike Gundy12/1

Matt Campbell14/1

Urban Meyer25/1

Stoops’ name popped up on a few lists of potential candidates for the Auburn job yesterday. Bruce Feldman argued that while the opportunity to compete for a national title might be hard to turn down, Stoops may be comfortable enough at Kentucky to stay. Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson had Stoops on his initial Coaching Hot Board, but after conversations with sources throughout Monday, took him off the latest version that came out this morning. Per Hokanson, Lane Kiffin, Matt Rhule, Deion Sanders, and Hugh Freeze are the top candidates.

It appears the Tigers are headed in a different direction than Stoops, but something to consider when his name is linked to these job openings: NIL. Per On3, Auburn reportedly has $13 million of NIL money to offer recruits through its collective. While Kentucky’s NIL efforts have improved slightly, the Cats are nowhere near many of their SEC competitors. NIL is now the name of the game when it comes to recruiting, so Kentucky needs to catch up or they’ll be left behind.

