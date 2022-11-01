Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop Yields Drug Paraphernalia, Firearms
On Friday at 2:09 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation at 12th and Marvin. Investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Douglas Ward Hampton, Jr., of northeast Pettis County, was in possession of items associated with illegal drug activity on his person. And following a probable...
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED FOR DEFRAUDING A BANK
A Carrollton man has been charged with a felony for defrauding a secured creditor. According to a probable cause statement, BTC Bank attempted to repossess two pickup trucks in Nathaniel Steward’s possession. After Steward failed to deliver both vehicles to the bank, authorities from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office got involved and supervised the recovery of the trucks.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
A Hale man was arrested late Wednesday night in Linn County on an outstanding felony warrant. Troop B of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 51-year-old Hale resident Jeffrey W. Huffmon at 11:25 P.M. Wednesday on a Carroll County arrest warrant for Class D felony stealing of $750 or more.
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 22-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. 46-year-old Joel Tracy...
kchi.com
Hale Man Arrested By Troopers
A Hale resident arrested in Linn County on a Carroll County warrant was taken to the Chariton County Jail. St Troopers report 51-year-old Jeffery W Huffmon was arrested at about 11:25 pm on a Carroll County warrant for alleged stealing. He was held pending the posting of bond.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Sedalia Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the area of East 12th Street and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the stop, the operator was found to have items associated with illegal drug activity on their person. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, firearms were located. It was determined the suspect was prohibited by law from having them. Douglas Ward Hampton Jr., 45, of Sedalia, was arrested without incident. Hampton was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Weapon.
kchi.com
Carroll County Drug Arrest
A Richmond resident was arrested Monday in Carroll County. Thirty-four-year-old Molly S Carroll was arrested at about 3:24 pm by State Troopers in Carroll County. The arrest was for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and pills. She was taken to the Ray County Jail.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Several accidents and investigations were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Those include:. 9:15 am, Officers were contacted by a subject in the 700 block of Elm Street stating they witnessed a pickup truck, and the occupants moving items out of a home located in the 700 block of Vine St. Upon investigation. Officers were informed that subjects were seen taking items out of the house and suspect information was generated. Investigation ongoing.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man in Court Next Week on Felony Domestic Assault Charge
A Trenton man will make an initial appearance in Grundy County Court next week on a felony assault charge. Court documents say Corey Allen Hines faces a felony charge of second-degree domestic assault. Records list that charge from Monday. The court set Hines’ bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ridgeway Woman Injured in Crash Near Bethany
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Ridgeway resident received minor injured in an accident that totaled a vehicle Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 28 year old Brook Magee was driving westbound on 136 Highway and went off the side of the roadway. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck an embankment. The driver received minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital. The accident took place at 9:45am. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the NTA Ambulance assisted the Highway Patrol.
KCTV 5
Lansing prison inmate died of accident fentanyl overdose, prosecutor says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office stated an inmate death resulted from a fentanyl overdose. Casey Wallace, 28, died at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
kttn.com
Jury convicts Missouri man of being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm, following home invasion
A Missouri man has been convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing the firearm he used in a home invasion robbery. Theodore Watkins Jr., 32, of Independence, was found guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 1, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Independence police officers were called...
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
Independence man sentenced to 30 years for murder of Oriana Starr in 2020
An Independence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr in 2020.
KMZU
Carroll County Sheriff's Office addresses threats made by Tina-Avalon student
CARROLL COUNTY – The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is following up on an alleged threat made by a student within the Tina-Avalon School District on Sunday. The sheriff's office says it received a report that a student was planning to harm another student at the high school. A deputy and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was present at the school Monday and Tuesday morning to intercept and be present for any activity. No incidents were reported. T.
1 dead in overnight crash involving semi on Interstate 470
One person died in an overnight crash at Interstate 470 and Northwest View High Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest
A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
