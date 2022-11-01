Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Allure
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
TMZ.com
Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million
Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
I visited Monaco, one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Here are the 12 most over-the-top examples of luxury I saw.
Private jets, super yachts, flashy cars, opulent 5-star hotels, and the famed Casino de Monte Carlo are among the signs of Monaco's inordinate wealth.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in the Mexican Beach Town of Zihuatanejo
They say familiarity breeds contempt, which might be why some American travelers dismiss Mexico as a valid destination. Proximity aside, the over-saturation of American influence in cities like Cabo and Cancun, Tulum and even Mexico City is another argument against, but sticking to those touristy areas is for amateurs. There’s such an abundance of diversity of culture, landscape and lifestyle in our southern neighbor, that it would take a whole lifetime to explore. That might be a worthy way to spend a life, but in this case we’ve only got a weekend — why not explore one of the best, still somewhat-undiscovered beachy corners of the state of Guerrero instead?
cottagesgardens.com
Actress Carol Burnett’s Longtime L.A. Pied-à-Terre Looks for $4.2M
Best known for her namesake comedy variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, as well as many films, actress Carol Burnett is a household name. Since stepping into the entertainment world over 60 years ago, the star has enjoyed a fruitful career, but perhaps you don’t know much about her home life. Moving into L.A.’s Wilshire high-rise 27 years ago, the decadent condo she has owned for 20 of those years just listed for $4.2 million.
coaster101.com
Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!
It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
Have You Been to This Spot in New England That Made a List of Overrated Vacation Destinations?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The world is a massive place. There are countless places to visit, nooks and crannies to discover, landmarks to pose with, and cuisine to try. But,...
SheKnows
Alexandra Daddario Buys $7.6 Million Hillside Mansion with Woodsy & Ethereal Vibe – Peek Inside!
White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and her new husband Andrew Form have officially bought their second home together, Dirt reported. The newlywed couple wrapped up the deal recently, and closed on the Brentwood home for $7.6 million. According to Dirt, the unique Allen Siple-designed home hit the market in February for a much higher price tag of $8.7 million.
Harry Styles' 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' Actor on His Iconic Moment: 'I Got Slapped by a Squid'
There aren't many people who can say that they've been slapped by Harry Styles. Zeus Rocancourt can. In his new "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" music video, Styles plays a mermaid-like character — sub squid tentacles for a fishtail. After washing ashore, he is discovered by employees of Gill's Lounge, who bring him back to their divey restaurant where his angelic voice is the only thing standing between him and the chopping block — literally.
Universal Studios Has Already Revealed The First Halloween Horror Nights House For 2023, And It's Perfect
Universal is wasting no time as we already know what one of the Halloween Horror Nights houses will be in 2023
First Look: Inside Auberge’s Luxurious New Oceanfront Retreat in Mexico
Auberge Resorts Collection’s impressive portfolio of luxury hotels just got a little bigger. The noted hospitality outfit has just opened the doors to a breathtaking new resort on the Mexican coastline. Auberge now helms 24 properties across three different continents—not that we’re complaining. Susurros del Corazón is located in picturesque Punta de Mita, just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta Airport. The epic 600,000-square-foot property is centered around three large infinity pools that cascade down to a pristine private beach spanning 1,800 feet. Views stretch from the scenic waters of Bahia de Banderas to the jungled mountains and beyond. “There is...
Kid Cudi, Angela Bassett, And More To Be Honored At Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Kid Cudi and Angela Bassett have been named among the honorees for the 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Announced by The Critics Choice Association, talented musicians, actors, producers, and more are set to be recognized across 15 different categories. The fifth annual event will be hosted by actor/comedian Bill Bellamy. It is scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Michaela Coel To Be Honored By Women In Film Los AngelesMichael B. Jordan Describes Challenge Of Directing And Starring In 'Creed III'Rihanna Unveils "Lift Me Up" Visual Angela Bassett will receive...
Dana Carvey’s son inspiration for Fred Armisen’s ‘SNL’ ‘Californians’ character
On a recent episode of the ‘Fly on the Wall’ podcast Fred Armisen revealed just how Dana Carvey and his son helped the ‘SNL’ cast round out its classic ‘Californians’ sketch.
