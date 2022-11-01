ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Cher Selling Malibu Home for $85 million

Cher's massive Malibu mansion, a place she's called home for decades, is hitting the market ... at a price fitting for one of music's all-timers. The Wall Street Journal reports the pop icon listed the stunning home for a whopping $85M, an incredible bump from the $2.95M she bought the place for back in 1989. The Italy-inspired home took five years to build, and it's a true beauty ... with just about all the amenities you can imagine.
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in the Mexican Beach Town of Zihuatanejo

They say familiarity breeds contempt, which might be why some American travelers dismiss Mexico as a valid destination. Proximity aside, the over-saturation of American influence in cities like Cabo and Cancun, Tulum and even Mexico City is another argument against, but sticking to those touristy areas is for amateurs. There’s such an abundance of diversity of culture, landscape and lifestyle in our southern neighbor, that it would take a whole lifetime to explore. That might be a worthy way to spend a life, but in this case we’ve only got a weekend — why not explore one of the best, still somewhat-undiscovered beachy corners of the state of Guerrero instead?
cottagesgardens.com

Actress Carol Burnett’s Longtime L.A. Pied-à-Terre Looks for $4.2M

Best known for her namesake comedy variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, as well as many films, actress Carol Burnett is a household name. Since stepping into the entertainment world over 60 years ago, the star has enjoyed a fruitful career, but perhaps you don’t know much about her home life. Moving into L.A.’s Wilshire high-rise 27 years ago, the decadent condo she has owned for 20 of those years just listed for $4.2 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coaster101.com

Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!

It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Alexandra Daddario Buys $7.6 Million Hillside Mansion with Woodsy & Ethereal Vibe – Peek Inside!

White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and her new husband Andrew Form have officially bought their second home together, Dirt reported. The newlywed couple wrapped up the deal recently, and closed on the Brentwood home for $7.6 million. According to Dirt, the unique Allen Siple-designed home hit the market in February for a much higher price tag of $8.7 million.
BRENTWOOD, NY
People

Harry Styles' 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' Actor on His Iconic Moment: 'I Got Slapped by a Squid'

There aren't many people who can say that they've been slapped by Harry Styles. Zeus Rocancourt can. In his new "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" music video, Styles plays a mermaid-like character — sub squid tentacles for a fishtail. After washing ashore, he is discovered by employees of Gill's Lounge, who bring him back to their divey restaurant where his angelic voice is the only thing standing between him and the chopping block — literally.
Robb Report

First Look: Inside Auberge’s Luxurious New Oceanfront Retreat in Mexico

Auberge Resorts Collection’s impressive portfolio of luxury hotels just got a little bigger. The noted hospitality outfit has just opened the doors to a breathtaking new resort on the Mexican coastline. Auberge now helms 24 properties across three different continents—not that we’re complaining. Susurros del Corazón is located in picturesque Punta de Mita, just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta Airport. The epic 600,000-square-foot property is centered around three large infinity pools that cascade down to a pristine private beach spanning 1,800 feet. Views stretch from the scenic waters of Bahia de Banderas to the jungled mountains and beyond. “There is...
Vibe

Kid Cudi, Angela Bassett, And More To Be Honored At Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Kid Cudi and Angela Bassett have been named among the honorees for the 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Announced by The Critics Choice Association, talented musicians, actors, producers, and more are set to be recognized across 15 different categories. The fifth annual event will be hosted by actor/comedian Bill Bellamy. It is scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Michaela Coel To Be Honored By Women In Film Los AngelesMichael B. Jordan Describes Challenge Of Directing And Starring In 'Creed III'Rihanna Unveils "Lift Me Up" Visual Angela Bassett will receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy