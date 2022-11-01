ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Live Updates: LSU 32, Alabama 31, Final

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6-ranked Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will play No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1) tonight in its sixth SEC game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off inside Tiger Stadium, and the SEC West matchup will kick off at 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Five takeaways on Miami's offense against Florida State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Hurricanes lost 45- 3 to Florida State on Saturday. The offense got off to another poor start as Josh Gattis was unable to put together a productive plan to gain any kind of momentum early in the game. First downs were hard to come by along with any sort of explosive plays. The shuffling of quarterbacks made it hard to get into a rhythm although Jacurri Brown did provide some positive plays when he was in there with an 18-yard run and 15-yard pass to Xavier Restrepo. Still, the positive plays were hard to come by early as the Hurricanes fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter and 31-3 at halftime with Miami going 2 for 8 on third downs in the first half.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media

Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?

South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Rewind: Texas 34, Kansas State 27

Criticisms of the Texas Longhorns for this and many previous seasons was that they showed softness, an inability to finish and grab onto sustained success. At least for 60 minutes Saturday at Manhattan’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium, all of that flew out the window in Texas’ 34-27 victory.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Through the Desert Victorious

UCLA ran for over 400 yards and beat ASU 50-36, setting up a final three-game slate that could decide just how elite this season truly is for the Bruins...
247Sports

Auburn players share Bryan Harsin's last message to team after firing

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Owen Pappoe had one thing on his mind. The senior linebacker and team captain was really looking forward to lunch Monday afternoon. He had a good morning. He was walking out of the building, business as usual before the team’s defensive film session in the afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

