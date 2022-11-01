MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Hurricanes lost 45- 3 to Florida State on Saturday. The offense got off to another poor start as Josh Gattis was unable to put together a productive plan to gain any kind of momentum early in the game. First downs were hard to come by along with any sort of explosive plays. The shuffling of quarterbacks made it hard to get into a rhythm although Jacurri Brown did provide some positive plays when he was in there with an 18-yard run and 15-yard pass to Xavier Restrepo. Still, the positive plays were hard to come by early as the Hurricanes fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter and 31-3 at halftime with Miami going 2 for 8 on third downs in the first half.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO