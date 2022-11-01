ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Florida

By Matthew Postins
 4 days ago

The Texas A&M Aggies will continue SEC action when they host Florida on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to snap their four-game losing streak when they host the Florida Gators on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4) has turned a free-fall into a tail spin after its 31-28 loss to Ole Miss last week. The Aggies have now lost to Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, and Ole Miss, and coach Jimbo Fisher is under the most heat he’s ever been under since he took the job at Texas A&M. He needs a turnaround and he needs it fast. The only team in a worse spot in the SEC West Division right now is Auburn, which gets the Aggies at home next week.

The Gators (4-4, 1-4) are in a similar boat to A&M in that more was expected from them this season. But, the Gators have a slightly easier path to winning the two games they need to reach bowl eligibility under first-year coach Billy Napier. The Gators have South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Florida State after the Aggies.

This is just the sixth time the two teams have met. The Aggies have a 3-2 series lead. The two teams first met in Gainesville, Fla., in 1962. They met again in 1976 in El Paso, Texas, and didn’t meet again until A&M joined the SEC.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Gators on Saturday:

Game Information : Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators

Date/Time : Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. CT

Where : Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Texas A&M minus-3

Over/Under: 53.5

Moneyline : Florida +125 (-118); Texas A&M -161 (-110)

TV/Streaming : ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 138 or 191 (XM 962).

