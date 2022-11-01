Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

The "old Taylor" is coming to the phone next year, bringing her Eras Tour to Denver in July — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career, .

Performer Taylor Swift announced on social media Tuesday that she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. The show will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on social media. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Swift was last in Denver in 2018 for her Reputation World Tour. In the five years since, Swift has released four studio albums and two re-released studio albums.

The Eras Tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of (Swift's) career (past & present)" Swift said in a tweet. Her career includes 10 original studio albums, beginning in October of 2006 with her self-titled debut album.

Swift's history in Denver isn't all positive. In 2017, Swift came to Denver for a civil court case involving a groping incident. Swift won against the ex-Denver DJ, saying the $1 she sought in the lawsuit would serve as an example to other women who experienced sexual assault, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Swift's latest album, Midnights, took the music world by storm. Songs from the album occupied the top 10 on the Billboard 100, making Swift the first artist to occupy all top 10 spots on the list, according to Billboard.

Presale ticket registration will be run through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Registration closes on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.