Pensacola, FL

Maynard's Donuts & Coffee opens second shop in Pensacola. Giant donut shows the way!

By Gregg Pachkowski, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

An eye-catching, 14-foot faux donut turned heads Monday as it was transported along Nine Mile Road before being hoisted into place above Maynard’s Donuts & Coffee shop’s new second location at the intersection of Pine Forest Road in Pensacola.

The donut manufactured from high density urethane foam that is hard coated and painted to look like a giant pink glazed pastry with multi-colored sprinkles took Sign Works over 100 hours to create.

According to Maynard’s owner Sean Sammon, this new location is set to open on Nov. 7 and will have the same hours as its sister shop at 875 East Nine Mile Road. In addition, the new store, which is complete with drive-through service, will also offer Southern Creamery homemade ice cream, donut milkshakes, and espresso based drinks.

Sammon and his wife, Tatyana Kolyshkina, had every intention of traveling the world by sea before the pandemic hit.

They had just retired early after selling their business in Cozumel, Mexico, bought a yacht and planned to travel to Jamaica, only to realize all of the surrounding countries were closed. The couple was stranded at sea for four months in "horrible weather" with 15-foot crashing waves and nothing but time, Sammon told the News Journal late last year.

While cooped up on their boat during the lockdown, they began brainstorming business ideas to pass the time. Purchasing Maynard's Donuts and Coffee at 875 E. Nine Mile Road this past June became their solution.

On Monday, their new location becomes reality.

Since purchasing the business, they have worked to enhance and expand every part of the company, from customer service to unique flavors of doughnuts. They have earned a reputation already for their creative take on seasonal flavors, such as their current bestseller, the apple pie doughnut.

Their second location is in the former Goodwill store on the corner of Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads.

"We're completely gutting it and renovating it and building it into a 1940s South Florida look. … Very cool, very retro, bright colors," Sammon said.

And, of course, the 14-foot donut — a sprinkled strawberry — on top to let the city know.

What to expect at second location

When the new owners purchased the business, they said the second Maynard's storefront will be packed with changes, including a drive-thru option and an expanded menu that features 100 different doughnut varieties every day. There also will be a significant menu expansion outside of just doughnuts, with a full ice cream menu with doughnut-based desserts.

Just about every dessert combination you can think of involving a doughnut has a spot on the menu, such as doughnut ice cream sandwiches, sundaes, milkshakes and banana splits. Both locations also will offer full espresso menu and fresh lemonades.

The owners wanted to offer savory options, along with the decadent sweet treats, and are navigating new recipes to sandwich savory meats between two doughnuts. The new store will serve a breakfast and lunch menu with unique items such as a three grilled cheese sandwich that can be made from either an iced doughnut or glazed doughnut base.

Brittany Misencik contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Maynard's Donuts & Coffee opens second shop in Pensacola. Giant donut shows the way!

