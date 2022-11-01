ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola woman arrested in kidnapping of 2-year-old extradited to Escambia County Jail

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
The suspect in October's Amber Alert kidnapping of a 2-year-old and 17-year-old was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday afternoon after her extradition from Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Aiyanna Rachelle Gulley, 21, was booked into jail Monday afternoon on charges of false imprisonment of an adult, a third-degree felony, and kidnapping a minor, a first-degree felony, according to Escambia jail records.

Gulley allegedly kidnapped 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and an unknown 17-year-old from a home on North Davis Highway just before 9 p.m. Oct. 15. An Amber Alert was issued around midnight.

The arrest:Escambia toddler who was focus of Amber Alert found safely, alleged kidnapper arrested

The alert:Amber Alert suspect to be extradited to Pensacola, charged with 2 counts of kidnapping

The 17-year-old was dropped off near Roberts Road, and police in Philadelphia, Mississippi, arrested Gulley at 3:35 a.m. Oct. 16, recovering Stallworth, as well as Gulley's own 2-year-old daughter, Aila Jones, safely.

Wood confirmed to the News Journal in October that Gulley, Stallworth and the 17-year-old are from the same family.

As of Tuesday morning, Gulley was held in Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

