Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic: Packers 30, Lions 27

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Is this the week the Packers finally get going on offense? If it's not, it could be a very long season in Green Bay."

Bookies.com: Bet the Packers to cover vs. Lions

Bill Speros writes: "The Lions have not won since beating the Washington Commanders, 36-27, in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur can use this game as an opportunity to begin rebuilding their offense and take a tiny step toward a possible Wild Card berth."

NFL Week 9 odds:

ESPN: Packers have a 72.7% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Lions a 27% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Take the Packers to cover vs. Lions

It writes: "While Green Bay has struggled to find their footing on offense in recent weeks, this NFC North matchup seems like the perfect opportunity for them to reset and settle down. The Lions are a good team who just can’t seem to pull out a win to save their lives, and I think that Aaron Rodgers will be able to read the Lions’ defense well and score enough to cover the spread."

Sports Betting Dime: Packers 26.6, Lions 22

The site's formula predicts that the Packers will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fan Duel: Go with the Packers to cover vs. Lions

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "Oddsmakers and ESPN's FPI both don't trust the Lions in this one. Injury concerns have dragged down this offense, and this defense has major weaknesses holding this team back from keeping games close. They've allowed the most yards and points per game in the league over the first eight weeks, so Green Bay's struggling offense has a huge bounce-back opportunity here. I'll take the Packers' talent on both sides of the ball to lead them to a much-needed win and cover -3.5 (-110)."

