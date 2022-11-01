Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers:NFL Week 9 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?

The Arizona Republic: Jaguars 20, Raiders 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Raiders were shut out last week. We don't think that will be the case in Week 9, although this game could be very ugly."

Bookies.com: Bet the Jaguars with the points vs. Raiders

Bill Speros writes: "Why?"

NFL Week 9 odds:

ESPN: Jaguars have a 50% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Raiders a 49.4% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Take the Raiders to cover vs. Jaguars

It writes: "The Jaguars are coming off a tough loss in London, while the Raiders will badly want to bounce back after an embarrassing showing against the Saints. I’ll back Derek Carr and Las Vegas’ offense to get right in this one, especially if Darren Waller comes back from his hamstring injury."

How to watch:NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime: Jaguars 25.7, Raiders 23.8

The site's formula predicts that the Jaguars will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fansided: Go with the Jaguars on the moneyline vs. Raiders

Iain MacMillan writes: "With Jacksonville being set as a home underdog, I'll take a shot on them in this toilet bowl of a game."

NFL power rankings:Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.