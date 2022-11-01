ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIx03_0iuSh4Zj00

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers:NFL Week 9 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?

The Arizona Republic: Jaguars 20, Raiders 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Raiders were shut out last week. We don't think that will be the case in Week 9, although this game could be very ugly."

Bookies.com: Bet the Jaguars with the points vs. Raiders

Bill Speros writes: "Why?"

NFL Week 9 odds:

ESPN: Jaguars have a 50% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Raiders a 49.4% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Take the Raiders to cover vs. Jaguars

It writes: "The Jaguars are coming off a tough loss in London, while the Raiders will badly want to bounce back after an embarrassing showing against the Saints. I’ll back Derek Carr and Las Vegas’ offense to get right in this one, especially if Darren Waller comes back from his hamstring injury."

How to watch:NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime: Jaguars 25.7, Raiders 23.8

The site's formula predicts that the Jaguars will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fansided: Go with the Jaguars on the moneyline vs. Raiders

Iain MacMillan writes: "With Jacksonville being set as a home underdog, I'll take a shot on them in this toilet bowl of a game."

NFL power rankings:Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs vs. Rams injury report: Good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game, and there are plenty of encouraging signs for Bucs fans. Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, as he continues to work through the concussion protocol after missing last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was a full participant Thursday after not practicing at all on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Cooks still an option? Prescott can hoop? Parsons to play where??

The Brandin Cooks saga may not be over. The Cowboys weren’t able to work a trade for the Texans wide receiver, but Cooks may be trying to force his release in Houston, which could make him suddenly available to Dallas. Micah Parsons, meanwhile, got an unusual compliment from one Cowboys assistant, who can imagine the linebacker doing just about anything for any team in the league.
DALLAS, OR
Yardbarker

Bradley Chubb trade suggests Broncos have given up on 2022

Denver (3-5) has a 12% chance to make the playoffs, per the New York Times simulator. But after dealing former Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb to Miami for a first-round pick and change, the Broncos seem to have given up on 2022. "The Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb...
DENVER, CO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy