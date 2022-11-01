ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix police chief resigns after employee complaints

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan notified city officials he would be retiring, effective Nov. 1, according to city manager Mark Heydlauff.

The announcement comes two weeks after Doan was placed on administrative leave following an employee complaint filed on Oct. 13.

Doan’s pre-emptive retirement also comes before the city’s legal counsel was able to finalize their investigation on the allegations against him — allegations that included multiple instances described by Heydlauff as “a personnel matter within the workplace.”

Details of the complaints are still unknown.

Heydlauff said, despite Doan’s retirement, the city’s lawyer will still be completing the report initiated by the complaint and officials will be taking action appropriate to its findings.

“We will use the knowledge gained from this to review policies and practices within our department and broader city government going forward,” said Heydlauff.

With an annual salary of $92,600, Doan continued to get a paycheck while on administrative leave. However, he will not be paid severance for his retirement.

“The city will not be paying any severance to Chief Doan as part of his plan to retire beyond the ordinary and customary payouts for unused leave time in accordance with our Employee Handbook,” Heydlauff said.

Doan has held the role of police chief since 2005 and has been with the force for more than 30 years.

Deputy chief Rob Scholey will continue the day-to-day management of the Charlevoix police department in the short-term, said Heydluaff, who will present a plan at the next city council meeting to address the interim status for leadership of the police force.

The council will now be tasked with selecting a new chief of police.

“The city charter places the decision on the appointment of the chief of police with the city council. Going forward, I will also work with council to develop a plan to recruit a new chief to lead our department,” Heydlauff said.

The next Charlevoix City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at city hall.

Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

Comments / 1

