Eighth straight shutout sends Saints to Division III championship game

By Jay Pinsonnault, Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
LACONIA – The St. Thomas Aquinas girls soccer team went 12 years without reaching a state championship game, a drought that ended last year when it faced Hopkinton in the Division III title game.

The wait between title appearances this time around will be just 12 months.

Junior Maddie Karsonvich had three goals and Kate Burrus had two as the top-seeded Saints beat No. 4 Raymond, 5-0, on Monday in a Division III semifinal.

“It was a big win, St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Pat Hureau said. “We’re very famiiliar with (Raymond) and we knew what we were going to see. We knew it would be a physical game. We knew that if we could stay composed and play our brand of soccer and capitalize on our scoring opportunities things would go our way. The girls are excited about (playing for a championship).”

St. Thomas will play No. 2 Gilford on Friday in the Division III championship at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium in Laconia. Game time is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Hopkinton, 2-1 in last year's title game.

This will be the fourth state championship appearance for the Saints, who won titles in 2006 and 2009.

Gilford advanced with a 1-0 win over No. 3 Stevens. St. Thomas beat Gilford in the season opener, 7-3.

“It's great seeing us play soccer at this high of a level, but I don't know if I'm super surprised because I think it's been a natural progression from last year and the style of soccer we've been instilling,” Hureau said. “The girls have bought into (what we’ve been coaching) and they have improved tremendously. They are playing their best soccer at the best time of the season.”

Karsonvich, who now has a team-high 26 goals on the season, put the Saints on the board just 3 minutes into the game.

“The keeper was out of the net, and (Karsonvich) flipped the ball up with the outside of her right foot and that put us on the board,” Hureau said.

The Saints took a 1-0 lead into halftime and broke the game open with four second-half goals. Ellie Pottle, Elizabeth Flynn and Isabella Cary all had one assist for the Saints.

Raymond did not have any shots on St. Thomas senior goalie Abby Rayder.

Julianna Grella and Kat Dornan starred defensively in front of Rayder.

“Both (Grella) and (Dornan) have been outstanding all year,” Hureau said. “They both have improved quite a bit from last year.”

The Saints have outscored the opposition, 12-0 in tournament wins over Hillsboro/Deering, Campbell and Raymond.

In fact, Monday’s shutout was the eighth straight and the 16th of the season for the Saints. St. Thomas (18-0-1) has outscored its opposition this season, 86-5. The Saints have allowed just single goals to Stevens and Hopkinton since the season opener.

Hureau attributes the defensive prowess to two things. First the aggressive play by Grella and Dornan, and secondly, utilizing Rayder’s foot skills.

“Whenever teams play over the top against us, we typically just play it back to (Rayder),” Hureau said. “Her foot skills are so strong that we are comfortable doing that; traditionally people wouldn't think it would be wise to play the ball back to the keeper but she’s so strong and to utilize her in that capacity she almost plays like a sweeper back for us at times. Those two things have helped with preventing teams from having a lot of shots on goal and for us keeping possession of the ball.”

