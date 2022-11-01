ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

When Does ‘Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals’ Premiere on HBO?

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago

Sure, we have Monday Night , Thursday Night , and Sunday Night Football and a host of weekend NFL action, but what if you’re looking for more? Great news, ya football-o-holic! HBO’s Hard Knocks is about to return with all-new episodes.

The first installment of HBO’s popular sports docuseries centered on the Detroit Lions — who are 1-6 right now so… Hard Knocks curse? — while the upcoming in-season version of the show features Kliff Kingsbury’s Arizona Cardinals. Led by Kyler Murray, the Cards have gotten off to a rocky start and are currently last place (but definitely not out of it at 3-5) in the competitive NFC West.

Can Hard Knocks help Arizona turn it around? When exactly does Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals debut on HBO and HBO Max? We know the answer to one of those questions! Here’s everything you need to know about the Hard Knocks: Cardinals release date.
WHEN DOES HBO’S HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS START?
Next week! Episode 1 of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals premieres Wednesday, November 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. An encore presentation of the season premiere airs Thursday, November 10 at 3:20 p.m. ET.
HOW MANY EPISODES WILL THERE BE OF HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS?
No official episode count has been released, but the NFL reports that “episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Cardinals’ season.” Last season’s In Season installment of the series (featuring the Colts) consisted of nine episodes. Per Arizona Sports , new episodes of the series will air every Wednesday on HBO and HBO Max, except for December 7, which follows Arizona’s bye week.
WILL HARD KNOCKS: ARIZONA CARDINALS BE ON HBO MAX?
You bet! The season premiere of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals will be available on HBO Max beginning Wednesday, November 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
HOW TO WATCH HARD KNOCKS: ARIZONA CARDINALS LIVE ONLINE:
Hard Knocks will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max . Available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year) , HBO Max includes all of HBO, along with additional movies, shows, and Max Originals. If you already have a subscription to HBO, you most likely have access to HBO Max , which is available to stream on Amazon devices, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android devices, and more.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvilSmyPd1A?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=560&h=315]


CAN I WATCH HARD KNOCKS: ARIZONA CARDINALS LIVE ON HULU?
Yes! You can add HBO Max to your Hulu account for an additional $14.99/month .

