Drew Barrymore Is Just As Excited For ‘The Crown’ Season 5 As The Rest Of Us: “I’m Waiting For It to Drop Like a Taylor Swift Album”

By Samantha Nungesser
 5 days ago
Drew Barrymore is the latest to weigh in on the disclaimer drama surrounding The Crown. With the show’s fifth season provoking an outcry for a message alerting viewers that it’s a “fictional dramatization,” particularly from Dame Judi Dench, Barrymore told her Drew Barrymore Show audience that a “disclaimer is good.”

After Dench presented her disdain for The Crown, calling it “cruelly unjust” and saying it uses “crude sensationalism” as well as demanding a disclaimer, Netflix eventually gave in and added “fictional dramatization” to the Season 5 trailer description. But before Barrymore and her Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews could get into their thoughts on the matter, they took time to praise the show, which follows the British monarchy throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

“I can’t wait,” Barrymore told her co-host about the upcoming fifth season. “I’m waiting for it to drop like a Taylor Swift album.”

Mathews, who believes “they should” add a disclaimer, went on to say, “To Dame Judi’s point though, they have to keep it historical. I mean, one day when they make the movie of The Drew Barrymore Show and we watch it back and they have a storyline of our heated affair backstage, I’ll be like, ‘I don’t think that happened. I was there. I don’t remember it.'”

Meanwhile, Barrymore quipped, “Ross, you told me it was impossible to turn you, so I just don’t see that happening,” before adding, “I do think it’s Netflix-1, Judi Dench-1. I think that I, who understands the industry, do take those at pretty much face value when I watch them. So a disclaimer is good.”

The talk show host, who thanked Netflix for making the change, also pointed out that their decision to listen to Dench as well as others calling for the disclaimer “shows [that] the power of your voice, your vote, your advocacy works.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs on weekdays at 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS and The Crown Season 5 will drop on Netflix on Nov. 9.

