Twitter Is Drooling Over Theo James ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene: “That’s My King”

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago

We’ve only seen one episode of The White Lotus Season 2, but Theo James is already causing a stir with a seconds-long scene that has the internet buzzing. James, who plays wealthy vacationer Cameron, completely strips down in the Season 2 premiere in a shocking moment with Aubrey Plaza ‘s character, Harper.

This being The White Lotus (the same show that featured a scene in which someone literally poops in a suitcase!), there was zero modesty involved, and viewers saw allllll of James when his character changed into a swimsuit in Harper’s hotel room. (Imagine if the camera had been angled to focus on the magnifying mirror instead!)

Photo: HBO Max

While Harper was shocked and thrown by seeing her husband’s old college roommate in the nude, Twitter wasn’t uncomfortable at all, and was instead delighted by the moment.

“theo james had c*ck out in white lotus, his ass been naked all year but that’s my king,” one user wrote .

Another fan added , “watching #whitelotus s2 just for theo james yup.”

Pausing the changing scene with Theo James to make sure my eyes weren’t deceiving me #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/WOB0l8Z580

— Matt (@heylookatmatt) October 31, 2022

aubrey plaza when theo james got changed in the white lotus premiere pic.twitter.com/rxKHAv9FsQ

— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) October 31, 2022

the timeline collectively tuning on their screens to watch the white lotus s2 for theo james’s peen .. october keeps getting better pic.twitter.com/VuwEkyNK7U

— That witch ᱬ (@lizziescoven_) October 31, 2022

just saw theo james in the white lotus pic.twitter.com/1YDWHTSz1A

— tana (@bluesiIva) October 31, 2022

me breaking into the white lotus writers room to sneak in a 30 minute uninterrupted theo james nude scene in the next episode
pic.twitter.com/rT5YcJ8viH

— seancé knowles (@sicksadchris) October 31, 2022

Watching the #whitelotus S2 for the plot:

The plot: Theo James 🤭 pic.twitter.com/dCbtfCf5cF

— 🌹🔪 (@rosy_sharpe) October 31, 2022

“I love prestige television!” – me seeing Theo James’ huge dick on The White Lotus

— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 31, 2022

When asked about the already infamous scene by Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe, James said his character wouldn’t have thought twice about stripping down in front of his friend’s wife.

“It’s probably comfy for him,” he said, referring to Cameron. “You know, what [series creator] Mike [White] does is he plays the line — and even more so in the edit than it was on the page — he plays that line between whether Cameron has done it deliberately, was it cunning, was it manipulative, or was it simply he’s a kind of fairly bombastic, body confident person who is innocent.”

James even said the scene was supposed to be even more revealing, but White edited it down to what viewers saw on the Sunday premiere.

“Interestingly enough, when we shot it initially it was more graphic, and Mike looked at it and was like, ‘Bleh, way too much.’ So, it ended up being more subtle. I don’t know if you’d call it ‘subtle.’ It was less extreme than originally forecast,” he told Decider, adding, “But yeah, it’s a fairly devious move from Cameron, which echoes his later character evolution.”

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9/8 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Decider.com

