Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Trick or Treats You Should NEVER Give On Halloween In ND
The costumes have been chosen, bought, created, or made from things found in the back of the closet. Regardless the tiny humans are excited and cannot wait. First for everyone to see them in their "one-of-a-kind" creation, or at least in their mind it is, and second to knock on every door they can. All searching, hoping when they knock upon that door (or run up to that vehicle at a "trunk or treat" celebration, sorry we surely do not want to leave any group or organization out) that they will receive their favorite candy. These little people have been dreaming of this day all year long, literally.
Do We Have An Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In North Dakota?
How do you feel about older kids' trick-or-treating?. Have you ever seen an obvious teenager at your door before trick or treating? What were you thinking at the time? Did you use the line, "Aren't you a little too old to be doing this?" I know I heard that line...
ND – “What’s Wrong With Kids These Days?” – Absolutely NOTHING
That has to be the running question since even the stone age days. I heard it growing up, I'm sure you did too. "What's WRONG with kids THESE days?" - frustrated adults have pondered that and asked it out loud for so many generations. Those that spent their childhood days without cell phones, video games, TikTok, or the convenience of having a car to drive to school. Here's another one "These kids THESE days have it easy, they don't appreciate what they have" - I'm here to tell you that I firmly disagree with all the awful things that are said about our younger generation, AND I have a video for you that proves it:
Babysitter Ditches Gig After Mom Claims Her Outfit Is Too Tight to Wear Around Husband, 5-Year-Old Son
A woman decided to quit on the spot after a mom reprimanded her for wearing "athletic wear" while babysitting her two children. The mom deemed her outfit "inappropriate" to wear around her husband and children, which prompted the babysitter to walk out. The mom took to Reddit explaining she was...
People Are Sharing Their Job And Their Salary, And I'm Absolutely Here For This Pay Transparency
"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0