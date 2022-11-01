Read full article on original website
Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park
The project is expected to cost $3 million dollars, and construction wouldn't begin for another two years.
Traffic congestion on Central to cease soon
For commuters who have been getting stuck in traffic on Central Avenue lately: the headache is almost over.
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Foothills area
Albuquerque Police Department said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m.
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
rrobserver.com
APD warns of traffic closures during Biden visit
If you are heading in to Albuquerque Thursday, beware. Police will be shutting down traffic on major highways and roads in Albuquerque during President Biden’s visit. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the president will attend multiple events Thursday afternoon and police will shut down traffic on stretches of roads, including Interstate 25, Interstate 40 and the Big-I.
Santa Fe Reporter
South Meadows Development Takes a Step Toward Reality
The Santa Fe City Planning Commission on Thursday night gave its stamp of recommendation on a proposed affordable housing development in a Southside neighborhood. The commission’s unanimous vote hands the final decision to the City Council on whether a long time open space near South Meadows Road and Rufina Street will become 161 single-family houses, condos, townhomes and a 6-acre park.
KOAT 7
Rio Rancho police hire newest member of department
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — At just eight weeks old, she's the smallest and youngest member of the Rio Rancho Police Department, but she has a big role to play. "Law enforcement is always evolving and always changing. So it's nice to show we're human beings," said Det. Kimberly Hopper.
rrobserver.com
A tale of two container parks: Second planned Rio Rancho food and retail hall to break ground
In the past 10 years, Albuquerque has gained almost half a dozen food halls, covering territory from Midtown to Downtown. There haven’t been similar developments west of the Rio Grande. But now, there are two Rio Rancho food and retail hall projects in the works: Margarita Hill, which was announced earlier this year, and THE BLOCK, which breaks ground Wednesday.
KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
rrobserver.com
Authorities investigating fatal police shooting in NE ABQ
Law enforcement agencies investigate an overnight Albuquerque police shooting that left one person dead at Tramway near Menaul. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque police officers responding to a crash early Saturday morning in Northeast Albuquerque shot and killed the vehicle’s driver after an officer saw what appeared to be a firearm, authorities said.
newsfromthestates.com
‘Streets are for people, too:’ A vision of safety in Albuquerque’s International District
Attendees of CiQlovía bike down a Kathryn Ave free of vehicles towards San Pedro past musical guests, outdoor games and informational booths on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) On a windy fall Sunday, Altagracia Floyd walked down the middle of...
Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders
Officials are asking for the public's help.
KOAT 7
Homeless woman and Albuquerque property owner meet to discuss homeless crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just three weeks ago, we met Doug Peterson at a downtown street corner. He is one of Albuquerque’s largest property owners. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are trespassing,” Peterson said. While...
errorsofenchantment.com
Report shows Albuquerque (and other cities) are wasting resources by “recycling” plastic
A new report from Greenpeace released this week calls plastic “recycling” a myth and finds that of 51 million tons of plastic waste US households generated in 2021, just 5 percent was recycled. How does this affect YOU? For starters, Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department spends considerable resources collecting...
bernco.gov
New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results
Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
Safety concerns grow over homeless blocking exit of ABQ parking garage
Downtown residents are struggling with the increase of homeless, saying they sometimes block important areas.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
KRQE News 13
Numbers fall short of 2018 voting turnout; 1 day left to vote early
Experts are taking a look at this year's early voting numbers, and they don't seem to stack up to 2018's turnout. Numbers fall short of 2018 voting turnout; 1 day …. Experts are taking a look at this year's early voting numbers, and they don't seem to stack up to 2018's turnout.
