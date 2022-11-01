ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

APD warns of traffic closures during Biden visit

If you are heading in to Albuquerque Thursday, beware. Police will be shutting down traffic on major highways and roads in Albuquerque during President Biden’s visit. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the president will attend multiple events Thursday afternoon and police will shut down traffic on stretches of roads, including Interstate 25, Interstate 40 and the Big-I.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

South Meadows Development Takes a Step Toward Reality

The Santa Fe City Planning Commission on Thursday night gave its stamp of recommendation on a proposed affordable housing development in a Southside neighborhood. The commission’s unanimous vote hands the final decision to the City Council on whether a long time open space near South Meadows Road and Rufina Street will become 161 single-family houses, condos, townhomes and a 6-acre park.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Rio Rancho police hire newest member of department

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — At just eight weeks old, she's the smallest and youngest member of the Rio Rancho Police Department, but she has a big role to play. "Law enforcement is always evolving and always changing. So it's nice to show we're human beings," said Det. Kimberly Hopper.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

A tale of two container parks: Second planned Rio Rancho food and retail hall to break ground

In the past 10 years, Albuquerque has gained almost half a dozen food halls, covering territory from Midtown to Downtown. There haven’t been similar developments west of the Rio Grande. But now, there are two Rio Rancho food and retail hall projects in the works: Margarita Hill, which was announced earlier this year, and THE BLOCK, which breaks ground Wednesday.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Authorities investigating fatal police shooting in NE ABQ

Law enforcement agencies investigate an overnight Albuquerque police shooting that left one person dead at Tramway near Menaul. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque police officers responding to a crash early Saturday morning in Northeast Albuquerque shot and killed the vehicle’s driver after an officer saw what appeared to be a firearm, authorities said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results

Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

