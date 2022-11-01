‘Below Deck Adventure’ Exclusive Clip: Things Are Off To A Rough Start Before The First Charter

Ahoy, yachties! Look lively because the premiere of Below Deck Adventure is only hours away? The Emmy Award-nominated Below Deck franchise is treating fans to yet another iteration of the popular program but in a new location that is unlike any other. This series takes place in Norway among the breathtaking fjords where charter guests are able to enjoy paragliding, cave-diving, and helicopter rides against a gorgeous backdrop. No doubt the yachties are going to be plenty busy on board the motor yacht Mercury.

Luckily for them (and us), the incredibly skilled Australian Captain Kerry Titheradge is in charge of it all, and his decades on the seas will no doubt come in handy as he wrangles the interior and deck crews. His talented team is made up of Chief Stew Faye Clarke (who has a background in the corporate world), Bosun Lewis Lupton (eager to work with a larger team and boat), and Chef Jess Condy (a capable foodie with a bad case of wanderlust).

Even before the guests arrive for the team’s inaugural charter, the yachties are faced with a number of challenges that test their mettle. This exclusive clip kicks off with Captain Kerry announcing to the crew that Stew Oriana Schneps is sick with a sour stomach and unable to help turn the boat over. In a funny confessional, Faye lays it out for the audience at home: “So that boat’s not ready. I’ve got a new crew, I’ve got guests coming in, and I’ve got members of staff sick already. What could go wrong?”

As Faye and her remaining stew Kasie Faddah gripe and scramble to ready the ship’s interior, Lewis alerts deckhands Mike Gilman and Nathan Morley to be ready to step in and help their fellow yachties if needed. Later, Lewis is prepping in his cabin before he must pick up the guests when deckhand Kyle Dickard, out of nowhere, jokingly issues a demand: “You’re taking me in the tender, bitch. If you don’t, you better sleep with your eyes open.” Stunned, Lewis responds, “You just had to ask.” As Lewis goes over this interaction in a confessional, he tells us, “I’m going to process this as a joke instead of a genuine act of aggression.” Probably the smart choice, Lewis!

Will the yachties come together to make their first charter a success? Tune in to Bravo tonight (November 1) at 9PM ET/PT to find out!