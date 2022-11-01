ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Guardian

Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10

The spotlight is on the family preparing to move into No 10 as Rishi Sunak is poised to take up residence along with his wealthy wife and their two daughters. Sunak was born in Southampton in 1980 to Indian parents who had moved to the UK from east Africa. His father was a GP and his mother ran her own pharmacy. The eldest of three children, Sunak was educated at a private boarding school, Winchester College, and went on to study politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford, where he was awarded a first-class degree.
Daily Mail

'It would simply not be the right thing to do': Boris Johnson says he did not stand in Tory leadership contest because of the need to 'unite' party even though he had the backing of 102 MPs and he could win the next election

Boris Johnson has sensationally quit the Tory leadership contest citing the need to 'unite' the party, despite claiming he reached the 'very high hurdle of 102 nominations' - as Rishi Sunak could be crowned Prime Minister tomorrow with rival Penny Mordaunt short of the 100 backers threshold. The former PM...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Daily Mail

'Liz Truss's resignation was inevitable the moment she walked into Downing Street': Nicola Sturgeon sticks the boot in as she warns, 'the democratic keys for independence are growing with literally every hour that passes'

Nicola Sturgeon has stuck the boot into Liz Truss after she announced her resignation this afternoon, making her the shortest serving Prime Minister in history. The First Minister of Scotland said a general election was a 'democratic imperative' and took aim at the turnover of Prime Ministers during her time in office.
The Independent

Blow to hopes of a deal with Albania as its PM warns Braverman to treat his country with respect OLD

Plans to speed up the removal of Albanians who arrive on small boats have been dealt a blow after the country’s prime minister warned Suella Braverman the UK must treat his country with “respect” if it wants a deal. In an extraordinary attack, the already embattled home secretary was accused of discriminating against Albanians to excuse homegrown “policy failures”.Edi Rama also hit out at what he said were “insane” beliefs and “easy rhetoric”. Ms Braverman, who was reappointed last week just days after she resigned over a security breach, singled out Albanians as part of what she described as...
AFP

UK vows 'more radical' measures to tackle illegal migration

A British cabinet minister on Tuesday vowed "more radical" policies to counter illegal migration as record numbers make the treacherous crossing of the Channel in small boats. "The problem is that thousands of people are crossing the Channel illegally every day," he added.
The Independent

Removal vans in Downing Street as Rishi Sunak moves in

Rishi Sunak is moving into No 10 on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s press secretary confirmed after removal vans were spotted in Downing Street.Six months after moving out, Mr Sunak and his family are returning to the flat above No 10, which they inhabited when he was chancellor in Boris Johnson’s Government.Vans from the company Bishop’s Move, which specialises in removals, storage and shipping, were seen taking belongings into Downing Street on Saturday, with staff pictured carrying a mattress through the famous black door.Earlier this week, Mr Sunak’s press secretary told reporters: “They will be moving into the No 10 flat,...
The Independent

Energy giant Centrica reopens mothbolled site amid warning UK ‘has only nine days of gas stored up’

Centrica, the energy giant that owns British Gas, has announced it is reopening its huge Rough gas field in the North Sea to bolster the UK’s supply over the course of what promises to be a difficult winter.Although the UK gets much of its gas from the North Sea or imports it from Norway, rather than Russia, it remains exposed to a highly volatile market that has seen EU nations scurry to buy up gas this summer and fill up their reverses to 95 per cent of capacity.And while Germany has 89 days’ worth of gas stored in reserve,...
The Independent

Sunak ditches Truss plan to move British embassy to Jerusalem

Rishi Sunak has abandoned controversial plans by his predecessor to move Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street disclosed.Liz Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv.Asked whether the Government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv.”The plan was highly contentious as both Israel and the Palestinians claim the holy city of Jerusalem as their capital.Former president Donald Trump’s decision...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news – live: PM admits ‘not enough’ asylum seeker claims processed

Rishi Sunak admitted that “not enough” asylum-seeker claims were being processed by the government. Asked about the number of claims being processed amid overcrowding at the Manston migrant centre in Kent, Mr Sunak told MPs that the straightforward answer was “not enough”.The prime minister said the migrant crisis was a “serious and escalating problem” but insisted the government was getting a grip on the situation and backed home secretary Suella Braverman’s handling of the issue.He said she has taken “significant steps” to address overcrowding at the Manston migrant-processing centre in Kent.Polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice has said the reappointment of Ms Braverman put the prime minister’s general election hopes at risk. Mr Sunak also reversed his decision to skip Cop27, saying renewables were at the heart of energy security. Read More Suella Braverman plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-raysCharities outrage at Suella Braverman’s ‘harmful’ child migrant X-ray plansBoris Johnson says he will go to Cop27, piling pressure on Rishi Sunak
The Guardian

Tory disquiet over Channel crossings shakes projection of unity under Sunak

Behind the carefully constructed impression of unity around Rishi Sunak, some Conservative MPs are starting to betray their unhappiness about his government’s response to a seemingly unsolvable problem. The prime minister may be content to let the home secretary, Suella Braverman, act as a lightning rod – as one...

