Rishi Sunak admitted that “not enough” asylum-seeker claims were being processed by the government. Asked about the number of claims being processed amid overcrowding at the Manston migrant centre in Kent, Mr Sunak told MPs that the straightforward answer was “not enough”.The prime minister said the migrant crisis was a “serious and escalating problem” but insisted the government was getting a grip on the situation and backed home secretary Suella Braverman’s handling of the issue.He said she has taken “significant steps” to address overcrowding at the Manston migrant-processing centre in Kent.Polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice has said the reappointment of Ms Braverman put the prime minister’s general election hopes at risk. Mr Sunak also reversed his decision to skip Cop27, saying renewables were at the heart of energy security. Read More Suella Braverman plans for vulnerable child refugees to undergo X-raysCharities outrage at Suella Braverman’s ‘harmful’ child migrant X-ray plansBoris Johnson says he will go to Cop27, piling pressure on Rishi Sunak

1 DAY AGO