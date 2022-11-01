Gulfport will boast largest antique market in MS and the biggest train layout in the US

A hurricane and supply chain challenges caused delays and now The Mississippi Antique Galleria in Gulfport is ready to open in time for Christmas shopping.

Phase I of the sprawling building at 1909 East Pass Road in Gulfport will open at the end of November or early December, said owner Jourdan Nicaud, who had to contend with a hurricane-damaged roof and difficulties getting electrical supplies.

The debut will bring what is going to be the largest indoor antique mall in Mississippi and a different shopping experience.

“There’s 50,000 square feet in phase I,” he said, and another 30,000 square feet or so that will open in phase II.

To make the most of the large outdoor space, monthly parties and flea markets also are planned when weather allows, he said.

The new Mississippi Antique Galleria off Pass Road in Gulfport will open in time for Christmas shopping and will become the largest antique mall in the state. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Treasures meet technology

Shoppers will enter into the lobby and checkout area at the galleria. There they’ll get a first glimpse of the vintage chandeliers that hang throughout the building. Different color awnings create a Main Street look and run all the way along the corridor.

Each awning will mark the spot of another vendor’s shop, Nicaud said.

Colored awnings inside the new Mississippi Antique Galleria in Gulfport give the appearance of a Main Street shopping experience. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Five 8,000 square foot rooms open off the corridor to provide more display space and shoppers new areas to explore.

The plan is to open the first section of the main street and two of the connecting rooms, he said, providing room for 80 vendors.

“Eventually we’ll have 400,” he said, when phase II opens and fills the mall with vendors, antiques and collectibles.

Applications are open for vendor leases, which are on a month-to-month basis. Those interested can stop by the galleria or apply online .

The cost starts at $195 a month and 10% of the sales.

Nicaud said vendors will have access to the market’s website and software so they can upload pictures of products featured in their booths. Shoppers will be able to come in and buy the item in person or order it online and the market will manage the sale and take care of shipping.

The checkout and front lounge space inside the Mississippi Antique Galleria on Pass Road in Gulfport will lead to rooms of antiques and collectibles. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Plans for $7M train layout

Less than three miles west on Pass Road from Mississippi Antiques Galleria are two other major attractions to draw people — the Mississippi Model Railroad Museum and the Mississippi Aviation Museum .

On Thursday, plans will be revealed for a $7 million to $10 million expansion of the Railroad Museum at 615 Pass Road that when complete will be the largest model railroad museum in the country. The 50,000-square-foot attraction will create 28 jobs in the next year.

Visitors will be able to take a tour of the Coast in miniature — spotting the Biloxi Lighthouse and other landmarks along the way — and learn about the history of trains in South Mississippi. Also planned are hands-on STEM activities and classes to show train buffs how to create their own displays.

Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum on Pass Road in Gulfport has been a favorite with families and train buffs for several years. An expansion on the south side of Pass Road will create the largest railroad layout in the country. Mary Perez/meperez@sunherald.com

The current museum at 522 Pass Road hosts one of the largest Christmas light shows on the Coast from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. It also has one of the largest Lego railroad displays in Mississippi, more than 80 model train layouts and several trains to ride.

Very close to the train museum, the Aviation Museum at 429 Pass Road honors Mississippi’s aviation heritage and has several airplanes among the many exhibits.

The combination of these three attractions is expected to help revitalize Pass Road and draw more tourists and businesses .

Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum on Pass Road in Gulfport celebrates the history of aviation in the state with planes and other exhibits. Mary Perez/meperez@sunherald.com

The main hallway inside the new Mississippi Antique Galleria off of Pass Road in Gulfport soon will be filled with antiques and collectibles. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Vendor space is abundant inside the Mississippi Antique Galleria off Pass Road in Gulfport. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com