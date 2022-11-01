ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayla Han Crushes Katie Hoff’s 13-14 SCY 400 IM NAG with 4:06.95

SCY (25 yards) 14-year-old Kayla Han, who trains at La Mirada Armada in California, has broken another National Age Group Record. Competing at the La Mirada Armada-hosted 2022 Kevin B. Perry Senior Meet this weekend, Han has been lighting it up in the pool in a number of events. That...
Claire Grover Posts 22.62 50 FR as UCLA Rolls Past Arizona 177-123 in Pac-12 Dual

UCLA vs ARIZONA (WOMEN’S DUAL) UCLA hosted Arizona for a women’s dual meet yesterday, posting a decisive 177-123 victory at Spieker Aquatics Center. Katrina Bellio is paying early dividends for UCLA, picking up a pair of victories on the day. The Canadian distance star kicked things off with a 10:03.46 in the 1000 free, posting a dominant win. Bellio touched 21 seconds ahead of the runner-up, teammate Beril Bocekler.
2022 Florida HS 4A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers

Riverview Sarasota junior Gracie Weyant established a new best time in the 200 IM (2:00.05) during the FHSAA 4A Region meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 FHSAA 4A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS. October 24-29, 2022. Following the conclusion of their respective District Championship meets, Florida high school swimming teams in...
