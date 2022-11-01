Read full article on original website
More Women Head to Kansas Clinics and More Kansans Getting Abortion Pills from Overseas in Post-Roe Era
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — In August alone, hundreds more women sought abortions in Kansas than before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and many nearby states banned the procedure. That represents one of the most significant increases in abortion numbers in the country, reflecting the deep-red state’s...
Drought Threatens Kansas Wetlands, Disrupting Massive Bird Migrations
HAYS, Kan. (HPPR) — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Davids and Adkins Focus on Abortion and Inflation in Kansas 3rd District Congressional Race
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) – Amanda Adkins says inflation is dragging the U.S. economy downhill fast, and she wants to tell every voter in the 3rd Congressional District that their Kansas congresswoman, Sharice Davids, is part of the reason gas and groceries cost so much. “People are suffering now,”...
Texas officials say they're rejecting fewer mail ballots than the primary's big spike
Local election officials in Texas are reporting a drop in the percentage of mail ballots that have so far been flagged for rejection during the ongoing midterm elections, as compared with a spike earlier this year. During the state's primary in March, state officials said 24,636 mail-in ballots were rejected...
In Georgia, Kemp and Abrams underscore why governors matter
ATLANTA – When Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, took office fresh off a tight victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018, he pledged to invest in infrastructure, curb crime and improve schools. "When I gave my inaugural address, I said, 'I'm going to work hard for every Georgian, whether...
Spectralism in Music? Pianist Ben Havey explains.
Kansas City pianist BEN HAVEY fills us in on Spectralism, Tristan Murail, Liszt, colors of sounds, and his free piano recital with reception afterwards, Friday evening, November 11, 2022, in Grant Hall at UMKC. It will be live streamed as well.
