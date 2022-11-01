ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

Drought Threatens Kansas Wetlands, Disrupting Massive Bird Migrations

HAYS, Kan. (HPPR) — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
HAYS, KS
Kansas Public Radio

In Georgia, Kemp and Abrams underscore why governors matter

ATLANTA – When Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, took office fresh off a tight victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018, he pledged to invest in infrastructure, curb crime and improve schools. "When I gave my inaugural address, I said, 'I'm going to work hard for every Georgian, whether...
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Spectralism in Music? Pianist Ben Havey explains.

Kansas City pianist BEN HAVEY fills us in on Spectralism, Tristan Murail, Liszt, colors of sounds, and his free piano recital with reception afterwards, Friday evening, November 11, 2022, in Grant Hall at UMKC. It will be live streamed as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy