Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
As the temperature drops and the days get shorter, what are you looking to read? Our monthly book recommendations cover a lot of ground this November, spanning everything from a great filmmaker’s ode to his chosen medium to a gripping story of cryptocurrency and wrongdoing. If you’re in the mood for an insider’s take on creativity or a suspenseful work of fiction, we’ve got you covered.
Freud was dying of cancer, the Nazis were closing in — and his last book challenged Judaism. Why?
Anti-Semitism is surging in a manner eerily reminiscent of the mid-20th century, when World War II broke out and the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives. There are extreme right-wingers coalescing around new media platforms (radio then, the internet now) to spread their conspiracies. Conspiracy theories continue to spread about Jewish banking families controlling the weather and Jewish space lasers igniting wildfires. Year after year there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which may even be underreported.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XII: “Doctors From Hell”
*Editor’s Note: Part XIII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Another group of perpetrators consisted of professionals and experts, who were not involved in politics. This included physicians. “Why did some [doctors] know how to bring honor to humankind, while others renounced humankind with hatred”? asked Elie Wiesel. [1] Half of the German physicians were members of the Nazi party, and 26 percent were storm troopers with more than seven percent in the SS—a much higher percentage than those in any other academic profession, according to historian Michael H. Kater. [2]
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | Genocidal Hitler, Nazis weren't socialist
Steve Durham, vice president of the Colorado State Board of Education, believes he should determine how history is taught in Colorado. Citizens beware. His version of history for social studies standards is more than wrong-headed. It’s flat out wrong and dangerous. It’s disturbing that Republicans on the State Board...
Essenes Customs: The Rituals of Ancient Anarchist Jews
Earlier, I wrote about an ancient sect of Jews who lived an anarchist/libertarian lifestyle known as the Essene. They were around from the 2nd century BCE and were dissolved in the 1st century CE. However, I should have mentioned more of their customs and what particularly they did as a people. So, this article will talk about some of the customs that made them unique compared to other sects of Judaism.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in October
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a feminist cookbook, a piercing memoir and revisited favourites. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Rebecca May Johnson, writer. A friend recently sent me...
The best recent translated fiction – review roundup
Eastbound by Maylis de Kerangal; Ti Amo by Hanne Ørstavik; Pyre by Perumal Murugan; Awake by Harald Voetmann
The Untold Story of Winston Churchill Before He Was Famous
There are many people who, when we touch on the surface of our history books, come across as courageous, inspirational, passionate, and honorable. We quote their speeches, we tell their stories, and we admire the legacy they left, but if we dig just a little bit deeper, we start to see that everything isn’t as the first page of the book says.
BBC
US court blocks Penguin merger with Simon & Schuster
A US court has blocked a $2.2bn (£1.9bn) merger between the world's largest book publisher Penguin Random House and its rival Simon & Schuster. In a brief order on Monday, US District Judge Florence Pan said the deal could "substantially" lessen competition in the publishing industry. The US Department...
The 15 best nonfiction books for fans of advice, memoirs and histories
These 15 nonfiction books will please every reader on your list this holiday season, whether they prefer memoirs, histories or essay collections.
University of Cambridge teaches new genderless nouns in German class
The University of Cambridge in England is reportedly teaching students in a German class to adopt new gender-neutral versions of plural nouns in a bid to be more inclusive. The university acknowledged that using exclusively gender-neutral words will be "difficult to achieve," and said that the structure of the language "can inhibit inclusivity," the Times reported. The vast majority of German nouns that refer to people do so either with a male or female inclination.
Learn About Toussaint Louverture: The Architect of Haiti's Freedom
Haiti deserves praise for becoming the world’s first Black republic in 1804. Other nations in the Caribbean wouldn’t be republics till many years after, with Barbados as the most recent in 2021. But the Haitian Revolution wouldn’t have been possible without its architect, Toussaint Louverture. As noted...
Comments / 0