Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
One dead in Plain Township crash
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place restaurant.
Officer who shot armed man near Columbus restaurant named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police identified the officer who fired his gun in a Thursday morning shootout with another man. A spokesperson for CPD said Friday that of all of the responding officers, Thomas Hammel was the one who shot Raymond Richard Hampton, 26, in the Tee Jaye’s Country Place parking […]
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Father demanding answers after daughter was found dead in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brett Hinkle never thought he’d have to live with this pain. On Monday, his daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound. All her father Hinkle has are...
Man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Polls might be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, but election officials' work starts earlier and ends far later to ensure voting goes smoothly — and election results come quickly.
Three injured in three crashes of cars into buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are being treated for injuries following three separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night. The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue. Two people were taken […]
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
No indictment for U.S. Marshal agents involved in deadly 2021 Columbus shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Marshals will not face charges in a 2021 shootout that killed an 18-year-old man, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. A grand jury voted not to indict the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting death of Donta Stewart, who police said opened fire on the officers while they […]
Ohio girls, ages 12 and 13, accused of driving stolen Kia, then crashing during escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are in custody after authorities say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from Franklin County sheriff's deputies. The pursuit started at about 2:20 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the Kia Soul, according to the
