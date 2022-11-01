Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings

The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December.

While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months.

With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 1

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 23 5 14 4

Top Offensive Commit: Justice Haynes, RB (Buford, GA) Top Defensive Commit: Caleb Downs, S (Hoschton, GA) For more on Alabama check out Roll Tide Wire

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 2

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 22 1 17 4

Top Offensive Commit: Monroe Freeling, OT (Mount Pleasant, SC) Top Defensive Commit: AJ Harris, CB (Phenix City, AL) For more on the Bulldogs check out UGA Wire

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 7

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 23 0 18 5

Top Offensive Commit: Shelton Sampson Jr, WR (Baton Rouge, LA) Top Defensive Commit: Dashawn Womack, DL (Baltimore, MD) For more on the Tigers check out LSU Wire

Florida Gators

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 9

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 22 0 18 4

Top Offensive Commit: Aidan Mizell, WR (Orlando, FL) Top Defensive Commit: Kelby Collins, DL (Gardendale, AL) For more on Florida check out Gators Wire

Tennessee Volunteers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 12

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 21 1 11 9

Top Offensive Commit: Nico Iamaleava, QB (Downey, CA) Top Defensive Commit: Chandavian Bradley, Edge (Platte City, MO) For more on Tennessee check out Vols Wire

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 15

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 20 0 10 10

Top Offensive Commit: Markee Anderson, IOL (Roebuck, SC) Top Defensive Commit: Grayson Howard, LB (Jacksonville, FL)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 16

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 23 0 8 15

Top Offensive Commit: Shamar Easter, TE (Ashdown, AR) Top Defensive Commit: Jaylon Braxton, CB (Frisco, TX)

Texas A&M Aggies

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 17

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 12 2 7 3

Top Offensive Commit: Chase Bisontis, IOL (Ramsey, NJ) Top Defensive Commit: David Hicks, DL (Katy, TX) For more on Texas A&M check out Aggies Wire

Ole Miss Rebels

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 26

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 13 0 8 5

Top Offensive Commit: Ayden Williams, WR (Ridgeland, MS) Top Defensive Commit: Suntarine Perkins, LB (Raleigh, MS)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 40

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 15 0 2 13

Top Offensive Commit: Chris Parson, QB (Brentwood, TN) Top Defensive Commit: Tabia Hinton, LB (Hattiesburg, MS)

Kentucky Wildcats

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 43

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 14 0 4 10

Top Offensive Commit: Shamar Porter, WR (Nashville, TN) Top Defensive Commit: Avery Stuart, S (Montgomery, AL)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 52

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 15 0 0 15

Top Offensive Commit: Ka'Morreun Pimpton, TE (Fort Worth, TX) Top Defensive Commit: Martel Hight, CB (Rome, GA)

Missouri Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 54

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 13 0 4 8

Top Offensive Commit: Brett Norfleet, TE (Saint Charles, MO) Top Defensive Commit: Jahkai Lang, Edge (Troy, MO)

Auburn Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Ranking: No. 55

Total Commits Five-Stars Four-Stars Three-Stars 10 0 8 2

Top Offensive Commit: Jeremiah Cobb, RB (Montgomery, AL) Top Defensive Commit: Terrance Love, S (Fairburn, GA) For more on the Tigers check out Auburn Wire

1

1

1

1