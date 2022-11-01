Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings

The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December.
While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months.
With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Overall Ranking: No. 1
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 23
| 5
| 14
| 4
Top Offensive Commit: Justice Haynes, RB (Buford, GA) Top Defensive Commit: Caleb Downs, S (Hoschton, GA)
Georgia Bulldogs
Overall Ranking: No. 2
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 22
| 1
| 17
| 4
Top Offensive Commit: Monroe Freeling, OT (Mount Pleasant, SC) Top Defensive Commit: AJ Harris, CB (Phenix City, AL)
Overall Ranking: No. 7
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 23
| 0
| 18
| 5
Top Offensive Commit: Shelton Sampson Jr, WR (Baton Rouge, LA) Top Defensive Commit: Dashawn Womack, DL (Baltimore, MD)
Florida Gators
Overall Ranking: No. 9
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 22
| 0
| 18
| 4
Top Offensive Commit: Aidan Mizell, WR (Orlando, FL) Top Defensive Commit: Kelby Collins, DL (Gardendale, AL)
Tennessee Volunteers
Overall Ranking: No. 12
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 21
| 1
| 11
| 9
Top Offensive Commit: Nico Iamaleava, QB (Downey, CA) Top Defensive Commit: Chandavian Bradley, Edge (Platte City, MO)
South Carolina Gamecocks
Overall Ranking: No. 15
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 20
| 0
| 10
| 10
Top Offensive Commit: Markee Anderson, IOL (Roebuck, SC) Top Defensive Commit: Grayson Howard, LB (Jacksonville, FL)
Arkansas Razorbacks
Overall Ranking: No. 16
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 23
| 0
| 8
| 15
Top Offensive Commit: Shamar Easter, TE (Ashdown, AR) Top Defensive Commit: Jaylon Braxton, CB (Frisco, TX)
Texas A&M Aggies
Overall Ranking: No. 17
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 12
| 2
| 7
| 3
Top Offensive Commit: Chase Bisontis, IOL (Ramsey, NJ) Top Defensive Commit: David Hicks, DL (Katy, TX)
Ole Miss Rebels
Overall Ranking: No. 26
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 13
| 0
| 8
| 5
Top Offensive Commit: Ayden Williams, WR (Ridgeland, MS) Top Defensive Commit: Suntarine Perkins, LB (Raleigh, MS)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Overall Ranking: No. 40
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 15
| 0
| 2
| 13
Top Offensive Commit: Chris Parson, QB (Brentwood, TN) Top Defensive Commit: Tabia Hinton, LB (Hattiesburg, MS)
Kentucky Wildcats
Overall Ranking: No. 43
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 14
| 0
| 4
| 10
Top Offensive Commit: Shamar Porter, WR (Nashville, TN) Top Defensive Commit: Avery Stuart, S (Montgomery, AL)
Vanderbilt Commodores
Overall Ranking: No. 52
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 15
| 0
| 0
| 15
Top Offensive Commit: Ka'Morreun Pimpton, TE (Fort Worth, TX) Top Defensive Commit: Martel Hight, CB (Rome, GA)
Missouri Tigers
Overall Ranking: No. 54
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 13
| 0
| 4
| 8
Top Offensive Commit: Brett Norfleet, TE (Saint Charles, MO) Top Defensive Commit: Jahkai Lang, Edge (Troy, MO)
Auburn Tigers
Overall Ranking: No. 55
| Total Commits
| Five-Stars
| Four-Stars
| Three-Stars
| 10
| 0
| 8
| 2
Top Offensive Commit: Jeremiah Cobb, RB (Montgomery, AL) Top Defensive Commit: Terrance Love, S (Fairburn, GA)
