AMCR
5d ago
if he isn't cooperating with the police, he's somehow involved with the criminals and might be a criminal himself
Reply(3)
4
foxla.com
LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
foxla.com
Armed thief attempts to rob victim in broad daylight, runs him down with car on Sunset Blvd. in WeHo
LOS ANGELES - A man is recovering after being hit by a car during an attempted armed robbery in West Hollywood Friday morning. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Sunset Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. for reports of men fighting. Surveillance video shows...
Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building
A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
Suspect flees police through Los Angeles on dirt bike
A suspect on a dirt bike led police on a wild chase Friday night through the Los Angeles area from film studios in Burbank to the heart of Hollywood.
foxla.com
LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
foxla.com
Video shows brazen armed robbery in West Hollywood
Two suspects attempted to rob a man in a parking lot Friday morning in West Hollywood. The incident was caught on video.
Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights
A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
Man Shot During Altercation Near Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s is hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an assailant near downtown Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Man accused of carrying axe at a Compton shopping center shot, killed by LA County deputy
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of carrying an axe at a shopping center in Compton was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputy. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man, possibly in his late 40s or early 50s, attacked another man with an axe.
onscene.tv
FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian, Flees The Scene | Oxnard
11.03.2022 | 2:01 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of vehicle versus pedestrian on Kinetic Dr just north of Camino Del Sol. When units arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive female down in the roadway. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports
The former officers are accused of lying about how they found a handgun after they detained two men outside the El Bukanas taqueria in Long Beach on Feb. 15, 2018. The post Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Teen Missing Since Halloween
A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing since Monday. He was last seen in West Los Angeles on Federal Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Wright was last seen on October 31 around 6 p.m. on the...
Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes
Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
foxla.com
Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
foxla.com
Reports of shooting at Los Angeles High School deemed a hoax
LOS ANGELES - Reports of a shooting at Los Angeles High School have been deemed a hoax, Los Angeles police said. Officers responded to the school, in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, on an unconfirmed report of a shooting around noon. LAPD and School Police swept the campus,...
LAPD asking public's help finding teen missing since Halloween
Have you seen this teen? Andrew Wright, 18, has been missing since Halloween night.
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
Comments / 5