Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

AMCR
5d ago

if he isn't cooperating with the police, he's somehow involved with the criminals and might be a criminal himself

Reply(3)
4
 

foxla.com

LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights

A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of carrying axe at a Compton shopping center shot, killed by LA County deputy

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of carrying an axe at a shopping center in Compton was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputy. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man, possibly in his late 40s or early 50s, attacked another man with an axe.
COMPTON, CA
onscene.tv

FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian, Flees The Scene | Oxnard

11.03.2022 | 2:01 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of vehicle versus pedestrian on Kinetic Dr just north of Camino Del Sol. When units arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive female down in the roadway. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Teen Missing Since Halloween

A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing since Monday. He was last seen in West Los Angeles on Federal Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Wright was last seen on October 31 around 6 p.m. on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes

Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Reports of shooting at Los Angeles High School deemed a hoax

LOS ANGELES - Reports of a shooting at Los Angeles High School have been deemed a hoax, Los Angeles police said. Officers responded to the school, in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, on an unconfirmed report of a shooting around noon. LAPD and School Police swept the campus,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

