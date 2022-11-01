Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.

According to an announcement from the sheriff’s office, Detective West succumbed to a “serious medical illness” in the care of medical professionals with his wife by his side.

“We will all miss him more than words can express,” the sheriff’s office said. “He was not just our co-worker but a good friend to many as well.”

Detective West began his career as a Deputy Sheriff in 2013 and moved to Community Crimes Unit Detective in 2017. The sheriff’s office said West also served as a member of the Dive Team since 2017.

“Our hearts go out to Detective West’s family,” the sheriff’s office added. “Especially, our thoughts and prayers go out to Jimmy’s wife, Michele, and his two children, Jaxon and Kaitlyn.”

Details regarding Detective West’s funeral or memorial service are expected to be announced at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.