ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9XQe_0iuSeZ0400

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.

According to an announcement from the sheriff’s office, Detective West succumbed to a “serious medical illness” in the care of medical professionals with his wife by his side.

“We will all miss him more than words can express,” the sheriff’s office said. “He was not just our co-worker but a good friend to many as well.”

Detective West began his career as a Deputy Sheriff in 2013 and moved to Community Crimes Unit Detective in 2017. The sheriff’s office said West also served as a member of the Dive Team since 2017.

“Our hearts go out to Detective West’s family,” the sheriff’s office added. “Especially, our thoughts and prayers go out to Jimmy’s wife, Michele, and his two children, Jaxon and Kaitlyn.”

Details regarding Detective West’s funeral or memorial service are expected to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 10

Nativeflmomof3
5d ago

It's sad when anyone dies but even more so when we lose someone who is sworn in office to protect and serve our communities. prayers to his entire family.

Reply
5
Related
villages-news.com

Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages

Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the ongoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
WILLISTON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FDLE issues missing child alert for Demiah Appling of Dixie County

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now helping with the search for a Dixie County teenager missing since mid-October. A missing child alert has been issued for Demiah Appling by FDLE agents. The upgraded status was made on Thursday after TV20 inquired about the status of the investigation.
WCJB

FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandonewstoday.com

Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mother arrested on DUI charge at elementary school in Leesburg

A mother was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after dropping off a child at the Treadway Elementary School in Leesburg. A concerned parent alerted the principal and school resource deputy at 9 a.m. Monday that a woman appeared to be sleeping in a running car on the school grounds.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Accused groper free on bond frightens employee at local ice cream shop

An accused groper free on bond after alleged unwanted affection toward a Beef O’Brady’s server has been jailed after frightening an employee at a local ice cream shop. Larry William Rerick, 65, Fruitland Park, has been jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday night in an incident which began at the Sweet Lickz ice cream shop in Bushnell. The employee ran to the nearby I-75 Liquor store for help after an interaction with Rerick, who had been arrested last month after rubbing his hand on the thigh of a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s server.
BUSHNELL, FL
WFLA

WFLA

112K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy