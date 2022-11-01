ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLWT 5

There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky

There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wku.edu

Applications Now Open for 2023 National STEM Scholar Class

BOWLING GREEN, KY (November 2, 2022) – Applications are now open for middle school science teachers nationwide to apply for a spot in the 2023 class of the National STEM Scholar Program, a unique professional development program providing advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training, national network building, and “big idea” project support for the middle school teachers of aspiring scientists.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY
wku.edu

WKU listed in 'Guide to Green Colleges' for 13th straight year

Western Kentucky University has been recognized as one of the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges for the 13th consecutive year, according to The Princeton Review®. WKU is among 455 schools profiled in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition. The Princeton Review chose the schools based on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wku.edu

Local High Schools Offer Early College at WKU in Glasgow Info Sessions

Early College Info Sessions have been scheduled for all seven high schools participating in the Early College at WKU in Glasgow. Area sophomores, freshmen, and their parents will have the opportunity to learn more about the program and each of its five Professional Career Tracks, meet WKU staff, and learn about the enrollment process.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY

