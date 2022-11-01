Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky
There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
WBKO
Smiths Grove’s Pumpkin House prepares for Halloween with 50 pumpkins
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One home in Smiths Grove has become known as the Pumpkin House. Madelene Chandler and her son, James Chandler, have had a large display of hand carved pumpkins every year for the past six years and each year the collection just keeps on growing. Some scenes...
WBKO
Missing Glasgow Girl has been Located
CASA of South-Central Kentucky raises $25k in Bourbon Raffle. Student Government Association sponsors 2nd Annual Fall Carnival on WKU's Campus.
WBKO
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center’s very own ‘baby boom’ in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center here in Bowling Green, eight of their employees are currently pregnant and another three just gave birth or are on maternity leave. They’re calling it a baby boom. Some of the women are pregnant with their first, some with their...
wku.edu
Applications Now Open for 2023 National STEM Scholar Class
BOWLING GREEN, KY (November 2, 2022) – Applications are now open for middle school science teachers nationwide to apply for a spot in the 2023 class of the National STEM Scholar Program, a unique professional development program providing advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training, national network building, and “big idea” project support for the middle school teachers of aspiring scientists.
wku.edu
College Heights Herald in Pacemaker Top 10; WKU Student Pubs brings home three more Pacemakers
The College Heights Herald, WKU’s student-led news organization, was named to the Associated Collegiate Press Pacemaker 100 Top 10 list on Saturday at the National College Media Convention, honored as the sixth most successful student media outlet in the century-long history of ACP and its prestigious national Pacemaker Awards.
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
wku.edu
WKU listed in 'Guide to Green Colleges' for 13th straight year
Western Kentucky University has been recognized as one of the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges for the 13th consecutive year, according to The Princeton Review®. WKU is among 455 schools profiled in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition. The Princeton Review chose the schools based on...
WBKO
3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
wku.edu
Local High Schools Offer Early College at WKU in Glasgow Info Sessions
Early College Info Sessions have been scheduled for all seven high schools participating in the Early College at WKU in Glasgow. Area sophomores, freshmen, and their parents will have the opportunity to learn more about the program and each of its five Professional Career Tracks, meet WKU staff, and learn about the enrollment process.
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
k105.com
GC Middle School teacher named Kentucky SHAPE Middle School PE Teacher of the Year
Grayson County Middle School Physical Education teacher Crystal Bratcher has been selected by Kentucky SHAPE as the 2022-23 Kentucky Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education. The Kentucky SHAPE program recognizes outstanding teachers in the categories of Adapted Physical Education, Elementary, Middle School, High School, School Health, and...
This Kentucky Inn’s Apple Pie Still Has My Mouth Watering 3 Years Later [VIDEO]
Right off the bat, I'm going to make a confession on National Apple Day...while I like apple pie, I usually pick something else if I have a dessert choice and the all-time American classic is among the options. Sure it's delicious, but I've never felt it was very exciting. I...
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WBKO
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials helps break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
wevv.com
Man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in Muhlenberg County
A man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after a crash that happened in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department says its crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. According...
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
