Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In
Having Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward for the Rams.
Sporting News
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 9 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 injuries: Jonathan Taylor, Keenan Allen out; Cooper Kupp, Austin Ekeler cleared
From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 9 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected. Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
James Conner, D.J. Humphries, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week on Friday as they get ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday. They will be without at least two players and have a number of key starters whose availability will not be known until Sunday.
NBC Sports
Falcons rule out A.J. Terrell, will make Cordarrelle Patterson call Saturday
The Falcons will be without cornerback A.J. Terrell again this week. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday that Terrell has been ruled out for the second straight week because of a hamstring injury. Terrell has not practiced at all this week, which made that the likeliest outcome. Guard...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Week 9 Fantasy Football Preview: A good week for TEs, Etienne hype and D.J. Moore is back
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Marvin Elequin to help preview all of this weekend’s games from a fantasy perspective. Find out why it might be a big week for Gerald Everett, if Kyle Pitts is...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game
Two AFC heavyweights are set to face off under the lights on "Sunday Night Football." The Titans and Chiefs have combined for six division titles in the past three years. They are, in so many ways, polar opposites. Kansas City’s success has stemmed mostly from its explosive offense. Tennessee, on...
Sporting News
What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
It's hard to imagine how things could get much worse for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers right now. But if they manage to lose to the lowly Lions this week, the world will certainly find out. The Packers have another chance to right the ship on Sunday as they travel...
NBC Sports
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for game vs. Patriots
Jonathan Taylor won't play against the Patriots on Sunday. After missing practice all week with an ankle injury, the Colts' star running back was officially ruled out on Friday. Indy will turn to a combination of running backs to replace Taylor, including Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price...
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Colin Cowherd Calling For Several Significant NFL Upsets This Weekend
Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is expecting Week 9 of the NFL season to feature a handful of upsets. For starters, Cowherd believes the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the New England Patriots on the road. That'll be a tough task for Frank Reich's squad, especially since Jonathan Taylor won't play due to injury.
Sporting News
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
