ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

By Jovan Alford
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
NBC Sports

Falcons rule out A.J. Terrell, will make Cordarrelle Patterson call Saturday

The Falcons will be without cornerback A.J. Terrell again this week. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday that Terrell has been ruled out for the second straight week because of a hamstring injury. Terrell has not practiced at all this week, which made that the likeliest outcome. Guard...
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for game vs. Patriots

Jonathan Taylor won't play against the Patriots on Sunday. After missing practice all week with an ankle injury, the Colts' star running back was officially ruled out on Friday. Indy will turn to a combination of running backs to replace Taylor, including Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him

Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers

"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy