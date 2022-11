Please join the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education at one or more public listening events in November and December. The APS Board of Education has committed to a new way of doing business. The first step is holding deliberate conversations with you, members of the APS community, as they seek to understand your vision and values that they will use to help them chart the course for the future of APS.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO