Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Sporting News
How long is James Harden out? Injury update on foot injury, timeline and return date for 76ers star
After a rough start to the 2022-23 season, the 76ers will have to get back on track without star guard James Harden in the fold. Just nine games into the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain that will sideline the 33-year-old indefinitely.
Sporting News
Joshua Primo's allegations, explained: Former Spurs psychologist provides details and timeline, draws response from waived former lottery pick
The Spurs shocked the NBA world on Oct. 28 when they announced they would waive 19-year-old guard Joshua Primo. Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft but just four games into his sophomore season, San Antonio elected to cut ties with its lottery pick.
Sporting News
Lakers' LeBron James comments on Kyrie Irving's suspension: 'He caused some harm and I think it's unfortunate'
Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday addressed the suspension of Kyrie Irving, acknowledging his former teammate "caused some harm" with his recent actions regarding a film that included antisemitic messaging. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Thursday, with the franchise deeming him "currently...
Sporting News
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 'no less than' five games without pay
The Nets' nightmare of a week continues. Earlier this week, Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash and is reportedly prepared to move on to Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. Amidst all of that, the organization is dealing with the fallout from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments and Irving's...
Sporting News
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
Sporting News
Nets' Kevin Durant clarifies comments after addressing Kyrie Irving suspension: 'I'm about spreading love always'
Kevin Durant publicly addressed Kyrie Irving's suspension for the first time on Friday morning, saying that he is hopeful the Nets will be able to move past an "unfortunate situation." Irving was suspended by Brooklyn for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media...
Sporting News
LeBron James reserves high praise for Zion Williamson with Hall of Fame comparisons
Zion Williamson is, quite literally, the definition of a one-of-one. Dating back to the NBA Draft, many struggled (us included!) to come up with an apt player comparison for a player with Williamson's frame, athleticism and skill set. Three years later, LeBron James may have finally cracked the code. Williamson...
Sporting News
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game
A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.
Comments / 0