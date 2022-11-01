ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Tigers Fall at Tennessee, 3-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU fell to Tennessee in straight sets 14-25, 22-25, 17-25 Saturday afternoon in Thompson-Boiling Arena. LSU (13-10, 7-6 SEC) and Tennessee (12-11, 6-5 SEC) will square off again Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network. Outside hitter Paige Flickinger led the Tigers with 13 kills...
KNOXVILLE, TN
LSUSports.net

LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Morris and Reese Named To Naismith Trophy Women’s Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – With the season three days away, that Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese have been named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watchlist as two of the top players in the country. Morris and Reese are LSU’s most highly touted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Preview: Tigers Set for Top-10 Matchup with Alabama in Death Valley

The stage is set: It’s No. 10 LSU (6-2) and No. 6 Alabama (7-1) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. It’s a privilege to play in games like these, says head coach Brian Kelly. It’s why you come to LSU. A top-10 showdown between the Tigers and the Tide with the SEC West at stake sounds like familiar territory for both programs entering the month of November, where contenders are born and pretenders are exposed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Play Host to McNeese Sunday in Fall Exhibition

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face McNeese in a fall exhibition scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. CT, and admission and parking are free. LSU and McNeese...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Welcomes No. 6/15 Alabama on Alumni Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving welcomes the University of Alabama to the LSU Natatorium Friday to compete in its second consecutive conference dual meet at 1:00 p.m. CT. “Coming off of Auburn last week, there are definitely some things we’re looking to accomplish and improve,”...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Forward LaDazhia Williams

LaDazhia Williams, a forward with four years of Southeastern Conference experience, is ready to take on her final collegiate season in purple and gold. Williams joined the LSU women’s basketball team this season as one of nine newcomers and two graduate transfers. Williams, who previously played at South Carolina her first two years of college and at Missouri the past two years, is no stranger to LSU and second-year head coach Kim Mulkey.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Showcase Talent in 121-46 Exhibition Win Over Langston

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Women’s Basketball team concluded exhibition play Thursday night with a 121-46 win over Langston University. Sa’Myah Smith recorded a double-double in 16 minutes of action Thursday night, finishing the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Smith went 8-9 from the field and made an impact on the offensive glass with 5 offensive rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA

