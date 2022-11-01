The stage is set: It’s No. 10 LSU (6-2) and No. 6 Alabama (7-1) on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. It’s a privilege to play in games like these, says head coach Brian Kelly. It’s why you come to LSU. A top-10 showdown between the Tigers and the Tide with the SEC West at stake sounds like familiar territory for both programs entering the month of November, where contenders are born and pretenders are exposed.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO