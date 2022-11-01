ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden, VT

VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Tougher reporting on the Bank of Burlington

In recent years, there have been efforts to establish a state bank in Vermont. Proposed legislation would give Vermont the power to lend without relying on private finance, but so far, the banking lobby has succeeded in preventing the Bank of Vermont’s charter. But we do not have to worry, because we have the Bank of Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you buy your health insurance through the Vermont Health Connect, this week marks the beginning of open enrollment, and officials say there are big savings. The Inflation Reduction Act will expand subsidies through 2025. The average Vermonter is expected to save $500 a month. Over...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont

Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices high but stable

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
BURLINGTON, VT
heneyrealtors.com

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Central Vermont

The holiday season is upon us. Everyone is making their lists and checking them twice. Local restaurateurs, inns, and hotels are putting the final touches on their holiday menus and lodging packages. There are quite a number of excellent restaurants to enjoy in Central Vermont throughout the year. Many of these popular restaurants have offered Thanksgiving day meals in years past. We wait with anticipation to peruse their holiday menus for 2022 when they are posted.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.
ROYALTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont

ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade. The Vermont Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation worked together on a brochure that forecasts more than 50 occupations that are expected to pay above the state’s median wage over the next decade. That could mean at least 500 high-earning job opportunities in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth

Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 13 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'

The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

$18 million coming to Vermont for Covid costs

The Vermont state government is getting more than $16 million in federal money to reimburse it for costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the University of Vermont Medical Center is getting nearly $2 million in reimbursements for the cost of hiring temporary staff to handle increased patient loads during the pandemic.
VERMONT STATE
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont

Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.
WOODSTOCK, VT

