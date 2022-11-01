The holiday season is upon us. Everyone is making their lists and checking them twice. Local restaurateurs, inns, and hotels are putting the final touches on their holiday menus and lodging packages. There are quite a number of excellent restaurants to enjoy in Central Vermont throughout the year. Many of these popular restaurants have offered Thanksgiving day meals in years past. We wait with anticipation to peruse their holiday menus for 2022 when they are posted.

