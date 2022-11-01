ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Blair defeats Peddie - Field hockey recap

Blair defeated Peddie 9-0 in Hightstown to win its fourth in a row. Blair improved to 15-2 while Peddie fell to 2-14. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Devils extinguish Flames in thrilling 4-3 overtime victory | 3 takeaways

Dougie Hamilton knew the risk. As his Devils were tied in overtime vs. the Flames on Saturday, Hamilton caught a glimpse of forward Fabian Zetterlund – who was wide open on the left face-off circle – but wasn’t sure if he could finish a pass. But Hamilton, eager to end New Jersey’s three-game Canada road trip, still dished the puck through two Calgary defenders to create a chance.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

How Devils’ Lindy Ruff went from the hot seat to a coach sparking postseason dreams: ‘He really needs an apology’

Hours after he was booed off the ice during the Devils’ home opener in October, coach Lindy Ruff sat in his car and reflected on his career. It was a humbling and quiet drive home for the 62-year-old coach, once lauded for his gritty Buffalo Sabres teams in the 2000s, but Ruff sympathized with the fans’ frustration. The 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 15 — the second straight defeat to start the season — plunged his Devils record to 46-78-16 and sparked “Fire Lindy!” chants. Angry fans believed the decade-long rebuild would continue and the Devils wouldn’t contend this season. Two games in, they were all but giving up.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Grello leads No. 16 Delran to SJ Group 2 title win over Sterling

Andrew Grello’s selfless nature is one of the reasons why he and Delran’s soccer program has prospered during his tenure. Before this season, Grello had his role changed, from somebody who played more up on the attack for last year’s state Group 2 title team, to being moved to a defensive midfielder spot this year.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy