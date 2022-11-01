Hours after he was booed off the ice during the Devils’ home opener in October, coach Lindy Ruff sat in his car and reflected on his career. It was a humbling and quiet drive home for the 62-year-old coach, once lauded for his gritty Buffalo Sabres teams in the 2000s, but Ruff sympathized with the fans’ frustration. The 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 15 — the second straight defeat to start the season — plunged his Devils record to 46-78-16 and sparked “Fire Lindy!” chants. Angry fans believed the decade-long rebuild would continue and the Devils wouldn’t contend this season. Two games in, they were all but giving up.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO