Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rutgers loses to Michigan as Gavin Wimsatt’s crippling interceptions mar promising start
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano made it clear all week. This was freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s game to prove why the future of the program was waiting in the wings. And on Saturday night, the future and the present collided. When Wimsatt left high school early to enroll at Rutgers...
Rutgers falls to Michigan after 3rd quarter collapse: 5 plays that turned upset bid into blowout loss
Jake Moody’s 50-yard field goal attempt sailed wide-left of the uprights on the north end of SHI Stadium and the hope that was already swelling in Piscataway reached a fever pitch. The Michigan kicker’s miss meant that Rutgers entered the break with a 17-14 lead over the No. 4...
Blair defeats Peddie - Field hockey recap
Blair defeated Peddie 9-0 in Hightstown to win its fourth in a row. Blair improved to 15-2 while Peddie fell to 2-14. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Football: Roselle defeats Bordentown in NJG1 Regional Invitational Tournament semis
On this day second-seeded Roselle was just one play better as it came up with a huge stop on a two-point conversion attempt to capture a 29-27 win against top-seeded Bordentown in the semifinals of the NJG1 Regional Invitational Tournament in Bordentown. With less than a minute to go, Bordentown...
Football: St. Joseph (Hamm.) over Montclair Immaculate - N-P, Group B - Quarterfinal
Third-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) shut down the surging offense of sixth-seeded Montclair Immaculate to win, 17-0, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics state playoffs in Hammonton. St. Joseph (Hamm.) (6-2) will face the winner of next Friday’s game between second-seeded DePaul and seventh-seeded Immaculata in the semifinal round...
Girls Soccer: Paul VI upends Immaculata - South Jersey, Non-Public A - Semifinal
Sofia Marchese had two goals as seventh-seeded Paul VI won, 3-0, over third-seeded Immaculata in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A state playoffs in Somerville. Drexel commit Olivia Brocious also scored. Sienna Mount had two assists. Paul VI (11-7) will play at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Leah Bolson, Alexis Kochan, Tommi Valente, and Maggie Blum each had a goal and an assist to lead top-seeded Depaul, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, past fifth-seeded Gill St. Bernard’s in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Wayne. DePaul (16-1) took control early...
Football: Rutherford’s offense dominates early in North 1, Group 2 semis win over Dumont
Van Weber threw three touchdown passes as top-seeded Rutherford rolled to a 39-13 victory over fourth-seeded Dumont in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford. Rutherford (10-0) entered the game with one of the most potent offenses in North Jersey (averaging 38.7...
Devils extinguish Flames in thrilling 4-3 overtime victory | 3 takeaways
Dougie Hamilton knew the risk. As his Devils were tied in overtime vs. the Flames on Saturday, Hamilton caught a glimpse of forward Fabian Zetterlund – who was wide open on the left face-off circle – but wasn’t sure if he could finish a pass. But Hamilton, eager to end New Jersey’s three-game Canada road trip, still dished the puck through two Calgary defenders to create a chance.
How Devils’ Lindy Ruff went from the hot seat to a coach sparking postseason dreams: ‘He really needs an apology’
Hours after he was booed off the ice during the Devils’ home opener in October, coach Lindy Ruff sat in his car and reflected on his career. It was a humbling and quiet drive home for the 62-year-old coach, once lauded for his gritty Buffalo Sabres teams in the 2000s, but Ruff sympathized with the fans’ frustration. The 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 15 — the second straight defeat to start the season — plunged his Devils record to 46-78-16 and sparked “Fire Lindy!” chants. Angry fans believed the decade-long rebuild would continue and the Devils wouldn’t contend this season. Two games in, they were all but giving up.
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Boys Soccer: Montclair Kimberley defeats Rutgers Prep, North Jersey, Non-Public B semis
Julian Coviello had a goal and an assist as second-seeded Montclair Kimberley was able to hold on and defeat third-seeded Rutgers Prep 2-1 in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Montclair. Montclair Kimberley (12-7-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a...
Total team effort leads Palmyra girls soccer past Audubon in SJ Group 1 championship
Palmyra’s girls soccer team picked an opportune time to be at its best. The top seeded Panthers were able to play like a total team, passing crisply, covering up defensively and getting some timely big saves from keeper Maeve O’Connell.
Girls Soccer: No. 7 Ramapo’s quick start key in win over No. 19 Sparta for N1G3 title
Ramapo couldn’t have dreamed of a better start. Two goals in the opening 15 minutes by Grace Galluci and Carolina Mosquera gave Ramapo a comfortable advantage early in Saturday’s sectional final against Sparta. It didn’t stop there. The Raiders kept their foot on the gas through all...
Grello leads No. 16 Delran to SJ Group 2 title win over Sterling
Andrew Grello’s selfless nature is one of the reasons why he and Delran’s soccer program has prospered during his tenure. Before this season, Grello had his role changed, from somebody who played more up on the attack for last year’s state Group 2 title team, to being moved to a defensive midfielder spot this year.
Football: Delbarton takes over early to roll past St. Joe’s in Non-Public A opener
Ryan Trafford rushed in a pair of touchdowns as sixth-seeded Delbarton rolled to a 42-6 win over 11th-seeded St. Joseph (Met.) in the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs, in Morristown. Delbarton (5-5) will travel to face third-seeded and No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in the quarterfinals...
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Football: Ford takes over again as No. 6 TRN rolls past Marlboro in South, Group 5 semis
Micah Ford put on another electrifying performance to score five touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North rolled to a 42-6 win over fourth-seeded Marlboro in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs, in Toms River. Thanks in...
Girls soccer: Middletown South nips Brick Memorial in 2OT to win Central Jersey, Group 3
Senior Makayla Jaffe scored on an acrobatic right-footed shot off of a set play with two minutes remaining in the second overtime period to lift third-seeded Middletown South to a thrilling 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Brick Memorial in the sectional championship of the Central Jersey Group 3 bracket in Middletown.
Football: Passaic Tech wins thriller over Clifton in N1G5 semifinals
For the second year in a row, top-seeded Passaic Tech finds itself in the finals of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament thanks to a 21-14 victory over fourth-seeded Clifton in Wayne. “We played a good first half and our intensity level started to rise,” Passaic...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0