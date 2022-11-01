(NDAgConnection.com) – Senator John Hoeven traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to convene a meeting between North Dakota energy producers, including representatives from Minnkota Power Cooperative and BNI Coal, and Department of the Interior (DOI) officials to urge for the approval of a new federal mine plan for the Center Mine. The new plan is needed to provide certainty for BNI and Minnkota’s continued operations. Without its approval, BNI would have to incur significant costs to make and implement contingency plans for developing other portions of the mine, resulting in higher electricity prices across the region. Currently, the required environmental assessment for the federal mine plan has been in process for 16 months.

