Industry Discuss North Dakota’s Energy Situation
(NDAgConnection.com) – Senator John Hoeven traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to convene a meeting between North Dakota energy producers, including representatives from Minnkota Power Cooperative and BNI Coal, and Department of the Interior (DOI) officials to urge for the approval of a new federal mine plan for the Center Mine. The new plan is needed to provide certainty for BNI and Minnkota’s continued operations. Without its approval, BNI would have to incur significant costs to make and implement contingency plans for developing other portions of the mine, resulting in higher electricity prices across the region. Currently, the required environmental assessment for the federal mine plan has been in process for 16 months.
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
North Dakota Deer Gun Season Opens Today At Noon
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The long-awaited deer gun season opens today, Friday Nov. 4 at Noon in North Dakota. The season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. Doug Leier is a wildlife biologist with the North Dakota Game & Fish Department. Leier says hunters should also be aware of their...
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
