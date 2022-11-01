Read full article on original website
Game Preview: Pacers vs Pelicans
Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:45 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a hard-fought victory over Miami on Friday, the Pacers (4-5) will try to move to .500 on the season on Monday night, when they host New Orleans (5-4) in the second game of a four-game homestand. Indiana put together...
Nuggets look for more success in early-season rematch vs. Spurs
The visiting Denver Nuggets are finally firing on all cylinders and look to build on that momentum when they square
Warriors possess five-game skid entering matchup vs. Kings
Two teams returning to California after taking a remarkably similar travel map through the Southeast duel in San Francisco on
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Raptors (11.06.22)
The Bulls (5-5) travel “North of the Border” to Toronto, Ontario, to take on the hometown Raptors (5-4) in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Today’s game also marks Chicago’s fourth game in six days, and the Bulls’ fourth (of 13) back-to-backs this season. The series shifts to Chicago tomorrow night with a little later than normal tip-off set for 7:45 pm.
No starters on Pelicans injury list for Monday game at Indiana
For the second consecutive game the New Orleans Pelicans submitted an injury report with no starters on it. There are three New Orleans players listed as out for Monday's game at Indiana: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). The Pelicans (5-4) will be trying to bounce back from Saturday's overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks while the Pacers (4-5) will be trying to get to .500 for the season.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Lakers
The red-hot Cavaliers look to make it eight straight when they take their roadshow out West – tipping off the next leg of the trip with a pair in Tinseltown, beginning with this afternoon’s matchup with LeBron and the Lakers. The Wine & Gold started the trip in...
"We're So Unselfish" | Utah Finishes Hollywood Trip With Showdown Against The Clippers
When the season began on October 19, few people around the league had pegged the Jazz as one of the best teams. In fact, most people assumed Utah — given all of their offseason trades and change — was more likely to be closer to the worst record in the league than the best.
Chuck Checks In - 11.06.22
GAME NIGHT FROM TORONTO: Bulls ( 5-5, 2-3 on the road) at Raptors: ( 5-4, 3-1 at home). 5PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 4:45 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 5PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25ppg. Raptors: Siakam: 24ppg. LEADING...
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Cavaliers 11-6-22
The Lakers (2-6) face Cleveland (7-1) as they look to bounce back from a difficult loss that snapped their two-game winning streak on Friday night vs. the Jazz. The game is an early tip at 12:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet. Below are three things to know ahead of the...
Magic Lose Heartbreaker to Kings in Wild Back-and-Forth Affair
The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings played a game on Saturday evening at Amway Center unlike most. It was wild, to say the least, and featured several stellar performances, including one from rookie sensation Paolo Banchero, who tallied career highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox, however, took matters into his own hands down the stretch, as the dynamic point guard erupted for 37 points and hit a near half-court shot as time expired in overtime to lift the Kings to a 126-123 victory.
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'harmed a lot of people' with recent actions
LOS ANGELES – Lakers star LeBron James said that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people” by recently promoting an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter account. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are or what position...
Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain with 79th triple-double, now 6th all-time
The triple-double mark for big men now centers on Nikola Jokic. The reigning, back-to-back KIA MVP posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in Thursday’s 122-110 win over the Thunder, elevating him into sole possession of 6th place on the all-time list – one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA to stream all 15 election eve games for free on the new NBA App
The NBA today announced that all 15 games on Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App. All 30 NBA teams will be in action with games starting at 7 p.m. ET with the Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets and all subsequent matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart.
Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Heat 99
Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Minutes prior to the opening tip against the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was locked in, draining nine straight 3-pointers during pregame warmups at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That offensive efficiency translated to game action, as Hield scored 22 first-half...
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
Denver Takes on San Antonio, Seeks 4th Straight Home Win
San Antonio Spurs (5-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on San Antonio. Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season....
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum vs. Nets Friday in D.C.
The Wizards are coming off one of their best wins of the young season on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal played like stars. Kyle Kuzma was awesome. And the entire bench was impactful. Now, with Kevin Durant leading the Nets into Capital One Arena, the Wizards will look to keep things moving in the right direction.
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Hawks (11/5/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in State Farm Arena between New Orleans and Atlanta (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 15.3, 8.3: Larry Nance Jr. scoring and rebounding average in the past three games, respectively. The 29-year-old comes off the bench each night for New Orleans, but over the past week he’s generated starter-like statistics, despite a relatively modest amount of minutes. Nance is shooting 76 percent from the field during that timeframe, providing elite efficiency by making 22 of 29 shots. The second-year Pelicans forward/center has also been a plus-minus machine in matchups vs. the Clippers, Lakers and Warriors, totaling a plus-48. That means New Orleans has been outscored by 21 points when he’s not on the floor since last weekend. Nance has led the Pelicans over the last three games in total rebounds (25) and steals (five, tied with Naji Marshall) despite being fifth in minutes (83). He’s fourth in assists (nine).
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
