A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in State Farm Arena between New Orleans and Atlanta (6:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 15.3, 8.3: Larry Nance Jr. scoring and rebounding average in the past three games, respectively. The 29-year-old comes off the bench each night for New Orleans, but over the past week he’s generated starter-like statistics, despite a relatively modest amount of minutes. Nance is shooting 76 percent from the field during that timeframe, providing elite efficiency by making 22 of 29 shots. The second-year Pelicans forward/center has also been a plus-minus machine in matchups vs. the Clippers, Lakers and Warriors, totaling a plus-48. That means New Orleans has been outscored by 21 points when he’s not on the floor since last weekend. Nance has led the Pelicans over the last three games in total rebounds (25) and steals (five, tied with Naji Marshall) despite being fifth in minutes (83). He’s fourth in assists (nine).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO