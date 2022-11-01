Read full article on original website
Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
PHOTOS: Crews fight early morning house fire in Jefferson County
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews were quick to put out a house fire Saturday morning in Punxsutawney. Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, along with other crews were able to put out and limited fire in a home along Clark Terrace around 4 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief Doug McAfoos said the fire was limited to […]
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
Jefferson County self-defense facility now open
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
fox8tv.com
Multi County High Speed Chase
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
75th House Representative Race: A look to better the community
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With less than a week until Election Day, Clearfield and Elk County residents will be casting their votes in the House of Representatives race for the 75th district. Republican incumbent Mike Armanini is taking on Democrat Erica Vogt, who are both in agreement on one thing, creating a better community […]
Rifles stolen from Clearfield County storage unit, police investigate
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a storage unit and stole multiple guns. The burglary happened sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 at a storage unit on N. Front Street in Decatur Township. An unknown person(s) broke into the unit and made off with three rifles, […]
4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
WJAC TV
Who is Krysten Pretlor? Authorities detail what led to multi-county chase, shooting
On Friday, state and local authorities released new details about what led to Thursday's multi-county, high-speed chase that ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect along Route 22 in Westmoreland County. Police later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, of Johnstown. Johnstown Police say Thursday's chase began when...
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
Man shot, killed after lengthy high-speed chase that began in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details of the deadly pursuit as reported by local and state law enforcement agencies. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was killed after a police chase that started in Cambria County ended in a shooting along Route 22 into Westmoreland County. On Nov. 3 […]
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a car in Westmoreland County. Officials tell Channel 11 this occurred at Route 22 at Hannastown Road in Salem Township at 10:06 a.m. According to a release from the Westmoreland County coroner, the woman has been identified as...
PHOTOS: Police looking to ID suspect that stole truck in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 […]
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Concerning Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Route 53
BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information related to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 53 and fled the scene on Sunday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, near Glendale Boulevard, on State Route 53, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Child Passenger Injured After Tire Falls Off Camper, Strikes Moving Vehicle
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a blown tire struck a vehicle on Bennetts Valley Highway. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, around 4:33 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
2K gallons of oil spilled in Somerset County, crews to spend weeks cleaning up
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company in Stoystown announced Monday that they are actively working to clean up heating oil that was spilled into the surrounding environment. On Thursday, Oct. 27, approximately 2,000 gallons of No. 2 heating oil was spilled from one of the buildings at Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company in Quemahoning […]
