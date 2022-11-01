A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO