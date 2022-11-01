ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Residents of Huntingdon County borough asked to use less water

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the borough of Mapleton in Huntingdon County are being asked to reduce the amount of water they use for the next seven days. The water authority in Mapleton asked for voluntary water conservation Friday due to repair work being done at the Scrub Run water reservoir. Customers of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County self-defense facility now open

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Multi County High Speed Chase

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area of Route 22 in the New Alexandria/Blairsville area due to a state police investigation. Police have allegedly confirmed that the suspect involved in Thursday’s police pursuit, that began in Cambria County and ended in Westmoreland County, was killed by troopers. The...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

75th House Representative Race: A look to better the community

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With less than a week until Election Day, Clearfield and Elk County residents will be casting their votes in the House of Representatives race for the 75th district. Republican incumbent Mike Armanini is taking on Democrat Erica Vogt, who are both in agreement on one thing, creating a better community […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges by Somerset County sheriffs

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 3. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Cody Glessner, 33, of the Berlin area — wanted for disorderly conduct Saxton Silvis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police said he was accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy. Lawrence Township Police said they were called by the group 814 Pred Hunters about 42-year-old Mathew Uncles trying to meet up with what he thought was a teenager. According to the police […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY

A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy